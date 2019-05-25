Narendra Modi unanimously elected as leader of NDA, to meet Prez at 8 pm

New Delhi: The newly elected lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance met in New Delhi on Saturday and elected Narendra Modi as their leader. He would meet the President Ram Nath Kovind at 8 pm.

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray endorsed the proposal.