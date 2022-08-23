  
Nation Politics 23 Aug 2022 Support pours in for ...
Nation, Politics

Support pours in for Kavitha; TRS condemns BJP charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
The TRS leaders accused the Modi government of misusing central investigation agencies to harass political rivals. TRS leaders stated that Kavitha (in picture) had issued a clarification on the Delhi liquor scam and had dared the Centre to initiate any inquiry. — DC File Image
 The TRS leaders accused the Modi government of misusing central investigation agencies to harass political rivals. TRS leaders stated that Kavitha (in picture) had issued a clarification on the Delhi liquor scam and had dared the Centre to initiate any inquiry. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: Ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and hundreds of activists made a beeline to the residence of party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at Banjara Hills on Tuesday to extend their solidarity with her following the BJP linking her name to the Delhi liquor scam.

They raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the reported attempts of BJP workers to attack Kavitha's residence on Monday. They warned the BJP leaders and workers of severe consequences if they resorted to such acts again.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy, Bajireddy Goverdhan, Shakeel Ahmed, Danam Nagender, Challa Dharma Reddy, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLC Shambhipur Raju and GHMC corporators participated in the show of strength.

Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Koppula Eshwar issued media statements expressing solidarity with Kavitha and condemning BJP's attempts to damage the reputation of the Chief Minister’s family by levelling false allegations.

TRS leaders described Kavitha as ‘Bathukamma of Telangana’ and warned BJP leaders that they would be “reduced to ashes” if they tried to implicate her in false cases. They said the TRS had 60 lakh activists; if they retaliated, BJP leaders would not be able to step out of their houses.

They accused the Modi government of misusing central investigation agencies to harass political rivals. TRS leaders stated that Kavitha had issued a clarification on the Delhi liquor scam and had dared the Centre to initiate any inquiry.

"If the BJP leaders have guts, they should respond to Kavitha's challenge. But they are resorting to attacks on her residence, which will not be tolerated. The TRS leaders and cadres are with Kavitha and her family. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha, Rama Rao and others made several sacrifices to achieve statehood. They will not be cowed by such wild allegations," said Srinivas Yadav.

...
Tags: kavitha delhi liquor scam, bathukamma of telangana kavitha
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

TRS diverting attention from Kavitha's involvement in Delhi liquor scam: Bandi

Latest From Nation

Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. (Photo: PTI File))

Allow H1N1 testing at pvt labs: Hospitals

MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (in picture), D Sridhar Babu, MLC, T Jeevan Reddy, and former MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the CBI probe the proceedings in State Beverage Corporation. Bhatti asked who benefited due to undue hike in prices of liquor in Telangana. — DC Image

Uttam links Phoenix with CM’s family

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)

Amaravati cases hearing adjourned to Oct. 17

The 18-ft PoP Ganesh idol readied for installation by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti. — DC Image

Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti readies 18-foot PoP Ganesha idol



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR hits out at 'divisive forces' for polluting minds with caste and religion

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Massive setback to Congress in Munugode

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy(C). (DC Image)

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Poll schedule to elect new Congress chief gets underway

Sonia Gandhi and the party have been saying that the Congress would have its new president by September 20. (Representational Image)

Blow to Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Anand Sharma quits key panel

Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->