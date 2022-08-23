Support pours in for Kavitha; TRS condemns BJP charges

The TRS leaders accused the Modi government of misusing central investigation agencies to harass political rivals. TRS leaders stated that Kavitha (in picture) had issued a clarification on the Delhi liquor scam and had dared the Centre to initiate any inquiry. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: Ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and hundreds of activists made a beeline to the residence of party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at Banjara Hills on Tuesday to extend their solidarity with her following the BJP linking her name to the Delhi liquor scam.

They raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the reported attempts of BJP workers to attack Kavitha's residence on Monday. They warned the BJP leaders and workers of severe consequences if they resorted to such acts again.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy, Bajireddy Goverdhan, Shakeel Ahmed, Danam Nagender, Challa Dharma Reddy, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLC Shambhipur Raju and GHMC corporators participated in the show of strength.

Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Koppula Eshwar issued media statements expressing solidarity with Kavitha and condemning BJP's attempts to damage the reputation of the Chief Minister’s family by levelling false allegations.

TRS leaders described Kavitha as ‘Bathukamma of Telangana’ and warned BJP leaders that they would be “reduced to ashes” if they tried to implicate her in false cases. They said the TRS had 60 lakh activists; if they retaliated, BJP leaders would not be able to step out of their houses.

They accused the Modi government of misusing central investigation agencies to harass political rivals. TRS leaders stated that Kavitha had issued a clarification on the Delhi liquor scam and had dared the Centre to initiate any inquiry.

"If the BJP leaders have guts, they should respond to Kavitha's challenge. But they are resorting to attacks on her residence, which will not be tolerated. The TRS leaders and cadres are with Kavitha and her family. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha, Rama Rao and others made several sacrifices to achieve statehood. They will not be cowed by such wild allegations," said Srinivas Yadav.