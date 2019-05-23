LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 23 May 2019 Electoral politics e ...
Nation, Politics

Electoral politics end, pro-Pakistan policy begins: Cong slams Modi govt for SCO meet

PTI
Published May 23, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 9:04 am IST
'Election Over, Votes Garnered, Pulwama Martyrs Forgotten,' Surjewala tweeted.
'Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan begin, business as usual!,' Surjewala added. (Photo: File)
 'Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan begin, business as usual!,' Surjewala added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over what it called "foreign minister-level talks" with Pakistan, alleging with the end of electoral politics pro-Pakistan policy has begun.

The sharp attack came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi exchanged pleasantries during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek on Wednesday and sat next to each other during a joint call on Kyrgyz president.

 

Reacting to the development, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Election Over, Votes Garnered, Pulwama Martyrs Forgotten!" "Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan begin, business as usual!" he added.

Electoral politics over, the pro-Pakistan policy begins, he said, posting a photograph of the two leaders sitting next to each other. Swaraj and Qureshi attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of SCO, which was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistani media reported that the two leaders sat next to each other during a multilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the SCO.

According to the photos published by the Pakistani media, Swaraj and Qureshi were seen seated next to each other. On being asked about the Swaraj-Qureshi meeting, the MEA sources said the two leaders only exchanged pleasantries. "There was no meeting between them," they said.

The picture of the two leaders is from a joint call on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, they said. Swaraj arrived in Bishkek in the Kyrgyz capital on Tuesday to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting.

India was granted the membership of the SCO along with Pakistan in 2017.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Read: Pulwama, Lanka attacks made India determined to fight terrorism: Swaraj tells SCO

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media on Thursday morning. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mother Heeraben Modi greets media after son gets second term

Rahul Gandhi with other opposition leaders (Photo: File)

Only marginal gains, but absolutely no luck for Congress this time

Rahul Gandhi, his party's chief campaigner across India, was accused by the BJP of neglecting his own constituency, while Smriti Irani has been strongly campaigning in that constituency. (Photo: AP | File)

Rahul accused of neglecting Amethi, Smriti gaining ground fast

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the fresh plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: SC to hear Rajeev Kumar’s plea seeking extension of protection tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lionel Messi to edge Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballond'Or: Betting odds

The five-time Ballond’Or winner, Messi is close to 1/2 to clinch his sixth award compared to Ronaldo, who is predicted to receive 20/1 and 17/1 votes as given by most betting portals, reported the Fox Sports Asia. (Photo:AFP)
 

Watch: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni's hot workout videos will make you hit the gym

Samantha Akkineni workout. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aquarium that displays rare sea dragons; visual delight

Sea dragons swim by spinning translucent fins while their tails act as rudders. (Photo: AP)
 

In the midst of Donald Trump's impeachment talk, know how it works

The House can pass the articles by a simple majority vote, 'impeaching' the president. (Photo:AP)
 

Ireland’s first ‘dry pub’ serves non-boozy beers and zero per cent wine

There is a real cultural shift happening globally towards alcohol and we're really at the forefront of it. (Photo: AFP)
 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Odisha Assembly Election results LIVE: BJD on course of majority?

A collective prediction of Kanak News and News18 Odia for the Odisha Assembly Election 2019 projects Naveen Patnaik led BJD’s win. (Photo: File)

Results will be in favour of Cong, says Maken; Meenakshi Lekhi calls Oppn nervous

Ajay Maken, the Congress party candidate from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, said that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country. (Photo: File)

Sikkim results LIVE: SDF in lead; is it going to be Chamling forever?

(L-R) PS Golay of opposition SKM, Pawan Chamling of ruling SDF, Bhaichung Bhutia of HSP stand as the prominent contenders in the state elections. (Photo: File)

Three counting stations set up in Wayanad parliamentary constituency

Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from here apart from standing in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Final results to be out by 7 pm

Soon after the completion of EVM counting, the VVPAT slips will be counted as per the norms laid down by the EC. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham