LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2019 Pulwama, Lanka attac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pulwama, Lanka attacks made India determined to fight terrorism: Swaraj tells SCO

PTI
Published May 22, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi/Bishkek: India on Wednesday said the ghastly bombings in Sri Lanka at a time when the wounds of the Pulwama terror attack were still raw in people's mind has made it more determined to resolutely fight against the menace.

Addressing the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers here in the Kyrgyz capital, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India is determined to consistently strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework for comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. "Our heart goes out to our brothers and sisters of Sri Lanka, who have recently witnessed the ghastly act of terrorism. Our wounds of Pulwama attack were still raw and the news from the neighborhood has made us more determined to resolutely fight against this menace," Swaraj said at the meeting, also attended by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

 

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, killing more than 250 people and injuring 500 others. The ISIS terror group claimed the attacks, but the government blamed the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jammath (NTJ) for the Ester Sunday bombings.

The attack came months after India witnessed a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Swaraj said India is open to ideas on how we can make the work of Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence, more effective.

In spite of a turbulent global scenario, SCO member states have been steadily expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres, including political, security and development, Swaraj said.

She said that India is committed to continue working for a favourable environment for the SCO member countries' economic activities and to intensify work on the relevant SCO documents dealing with economic and trade cooperation.

"India subscribes to a rule-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system, centered around the World Trade Organisation, and firmly oppose unilateralism and protectionism," she said, amidst the trade war between China and the US.

India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region. Along with India, Pakistan was also granted the SCO membership in 2017.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

...
Tags: sri lanka attack, pulwama attack, sushma swaraj, shanghai cooperation organisation, isis
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter,’ the senior police official said. (Photo: ANI)

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Indian Air Force Rafale office broken into in France

The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. (Photo: Asian Age)

Govt clears names of 4 judges for elevation to Supreme Court: Sources

The Commission is learnt to have decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process. (Photo: Representational image)

'No change in VVPAT counting procedure,' says EC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
 

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7S’ pricing begins at Rs 10,999.
 

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. (Photo: Representational)
 

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

Battelle’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) programme for a minimally invasive neural interface system, has been named ‘BrainSTORMS’ (Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals). (Representational Image)
 

'Super Sherpa' passionately gives back to his village and community

Apa Sherpa (centre) hands over a computer to Chakra Karki, representative of a school from Dhuske, Okhaldhunga district in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: AP)
 

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

Till now, police have arrested two women in connection to the burglary. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unable to digest 'defeat of dynasty', Opposition wants to discredit democracy: Naqvi

The Minority Affairs Minister said the 'glamour of victory and grace in defeat' should be two sides of the same coin for those who believe in democracy. (Photo: File)

Pawar plays matchmaker, looks for new partners for a non-BJP front

Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar has played a role of matchmaker between various parties for a non-BJP front. (Photo: File)

Rs 8.45 lakh hawala money from Kuwait seized in Assam, 2 held

The SP did not rule out the possibility that the money would have been spent on anti-social activities. (Photo: Representational)

'This Lok Sabha election was like pilgrimage for me,' says PM Modi

The 2-hour long meeting was attended by all the ministers, who on their part congratulated PM Modi for the development works that the government did in the last five years under his leadership. (Photo: File)

EC wants to set new precedent of 'dark secrets', 'secluded chambers': Cong

His comments came a day after the Election Commission (EC) decided not to record the dissents put forward by the members of the 'full commission', overruling Lavasa. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham