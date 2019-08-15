Nation Politics 15 Aug 2019 Akbaruddin Owaisi ge ...
Nation, Politics

Akbaruddin Owaisi gets court notice on bail cancellation in hate speech case

ANI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
The court has asked Owaisi as to why the bail should not be cancelled and directed his counsel to file an encounter in the case.
Hyderabad: A special court has sent a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi asking for his response on a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in an alleged hate speech case in 2013.

Akbaruddin Owaisi calls on K T Rama Rao as arrest looms

An advocate, Karuna Sagar, had on August 1, filed a petition urging the court to cancel the MLA's bail as some recent remarks made by him are in contravention to the conditions to the bail granted by the Nirmal district court in 2013.

The petitioner said that a case was filed against Owaisi on directions of another court for his controversial statement made during a public meeting last month.

"Akbaruddin's controversial remarks are in direct violation of the bail conditions and this is why I have filed the petition for cancellation of the bail," Sagar said.

The case will be taken up for hearing on August 22 in the special court set up for the trial of MPs and MLAs.

...
