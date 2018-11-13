search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Actor Rajinikanth backs Modi, says PM 'stronger than 10 people'

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2018, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
The superstar's remarks came amid speculation that opposition parties are looking at a mega-coalition against the Modi government.
The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party. (Photo: File)
 The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Top Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday virtually threw his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was 'stronger' than '10 people' aligning against him.

The superstar's remarks came amid speculation that opposition parties are looking at a mega-coalition against the Modi government for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

 

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger," he told reporters here when questioned on the possibility of an alliance by opposition parties. 

On Monday, Rajinikanth had said that "they (opposition parties) feel that way, then it should be definitely like that," when responding to a question whether the BJP was such a 'dangerous' party electorally, that warranted formation of a mega national alliance against it. 

Also Read: Is BJP dangerous? 'Must be, if Oppn thinks so,' says Rajinikanth

Asked if Modi was "stronger" and whether he was implying it with his statement, the actor said he "can't be more clear." 

Rajinikanth again insisted that when ten persons join hands against one man, apparently Modi, the latter is stronger. Asked whether he would align with the BJP, he said it will be decided later. 

The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently visited DMK president M K Stalin here as part of his efforts to bring together various parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre. 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been batting for opposition unity against the BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a vocal critic of the saffron party-led government at the Centre. 

Rajinikanth is touted to be inclined towards the BJP, with Modi himself meeting the veteran star on more than one occasion in the recent past, once at his residence here. His critics have often claimed that he was favourably disposed towards the saffron party. 

However, he had on Monday described as 'flawed' the implementation of the much-hyped 2016 demonetisation effort by the prime minister. "The implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail," Rajinikanth had said on Monday.

...
Tags: rajinikanth, tamil nadu, pm modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’ limited-run pick-up launched

Accessory kit available to both existing and new owners of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
 

Here are things to consider before getting your first tattoo

Celebrity tattoo artists, Vikas and Mickey Malani, Co-founders of BodyCanvas.
 

Remembering Stan Lee: Here are Marvel icon's most inspiring quotes

The more you read, the better you’re going to become as a storyteller — Stan Lee. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

Not every hacker/developer who Jailbreaks into Apple’s devices usually give out their methods.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi clueless about Chhattisgarh: CM Raman Singh

Singh, who has been CM of the tribal-dominated state for a record 15 years out of its 18-year history, said Gandhi's presence in the state would not dent poll prospects of the BJP, but might prove detrimental to his own Congress party. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad HC asks for update on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy probe

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Santoshnagar police seize Rs 68Lakh, total Rs 64 crore

Rajat Kumar

V Hanumantha Rao says KCR did not help Poor

V Hanumantha Rao

Amit Shah to tour Telangana for 3 days from November 25

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham