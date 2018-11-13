search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Is BJP 'dangerous'? Rajiniknath says if Oppn thinks so, must be like that

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 13, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 8:40 am IST
On demonetisation, Rajinikanth said: 'the implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail.'
On the rising incidence of rape and murder of girls in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said tougher laws and stricter implementation was the way out. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 On the rising incidence of rape and murder of girls in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said tougher laws and stricter implementation was the way out. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: Top actor Rajinikanth, who is expected to foray into politics, said on Monday that the implementation of the demonetisation exercise by the Centre was flawed.

The Tamil superstar, when asked about his view on the impact of demonetisation vis-a-vis its second anniversary, told reporters that "the implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail."

 

Asked if the BJP was such a 'dangerous' (electorally) party that warranted formation of a mega national alliance against it, he said "they (opposition parties) feel that way, then it should be definitely like that."

Rajinikanth announced his entry to politics last year after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa left a political vacuum in the Tamil Nadu.

On the rising incidence of rape and murder of girls in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said tougher laws and stricter implementation was the way out.

Asked about his stand on the release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, he asked "which seven convicts... I am hearing about it only now."

The Tamil Nadu government had recommended the release of all the seven prisoners to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who had stated that the matter was under his consideration.

On October 22, a 13-year old Dalit girl Rajalakshmi was beheaded by a 25-year-old man near Salem, which led to public outrage and an outcry, demanding tough action.

Days ago, a tribal girl was allegedly raped by two men in Dharmapuri district. The victim died on Saturday.

...
Tags: rajinikanth, tamil nadu, rajinikanth on demonetisation, bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Arjun Kapoor wraps India's Most Wanted, writes story of unsung hero needs to be told

Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta on the sets of India's Most Wanted.
 

Microsoft launches Surface Go with LTE

Powered by Windows 10 Pro and Microsoft 365, the Go is fuelled by a 9-hour battery life. It offers a 10-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1800x1200 pixels and protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
 

WhatsApp to soon add a new feature to Stickers

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a forward preview feature, that will allow users to see a preview of a message before forwarding it to other chats.
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

2020 Audi Q7 facelift interior spied; reveals new dashboard design

Updated Audi Q7 will feature a three-screen dashboard layout
 

Study reveals how air pollution is capable of making people fat

Unstable sugar levels trigger fluctuations in appetite causing people to over eat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Launch of RTC e-bus Thursday

The buses, being taken on Gross Cost Contract basis for a period of 10 years, have already been dispatched from the factory of MID Volantra in Hyderabad

Kochi: Family support crucial for diabetes control

Dr P. Jayaprakash

Union minister Ananth Kumar passes away

Union minister HN Ananth Kumar

Action council livid as SPP in Madhu case is changed

Tribal youth Madhu who was thrashed to death by a mob in last February.

Government to launch Internet radio station in March

The department will soon invite expression of interest for developing the application, webpage and software for the station.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham