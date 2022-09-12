Police accorded permission for Bandi's padayatra

Bandi’s walkathon gets nod from police, BJP leaders asked to refrain from delivering provocative speeches (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: The police on Sunday gave conditional permission to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his Praja Sangrama Yatra-IV, slated to begin at 11 am Monday.

Reportedly, senior police officials cautioned BJP leaders against making any provocative speeches during the yatra, most of which would be in the outlying areas of the city covered by the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors reviewed security arrangements for the padayatra, which will go on for ten days.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP state general secretary and Praja Sangrama Yatra in-charge Dr G. Manohar Reddy said that Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra had accorded permission for the padayatra.

The yatra’s co-in-charge T. Veerender Goud said that the BJP has a stronghold in the GHMC area and the cadre was excited with the prospect of political activity.

“We are overwhelmed by the response from the party leaders and cadre from the eight Assembly constituencies which the padayatra will cross,”, he said.

Flexi boards have been put in Quthbullapur Assembly constituency limits welcoming Sanjay Kumar and BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, who will be present at the take-off point.