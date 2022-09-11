  
Bandi Sanjay to resume his padayatra on Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 11, 2022, 12:04 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 4:04 am IST
File photo of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangram Yatra. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, starting on Monday will, in its fourth phase of 10 days, will focus on problems, especially civic issues, faced by people living in the GHMC limits.

The padayatra will cut a swathe through eight Assembly constituencies in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency that is represented by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

Sanjay will start the walkathon at Chittaramma temple in Quthbullapur Assembly constituency and end it at Pedda Amberpet after traversing through Kukatpally, Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituencies. The conclusion will be marked by a public meeting to be addressed by party general secretary Sunil Bansal at Ram Leela Maidan.

Taking into consideration the Navaratri celebrations, the padayatra has been restricted to 10 days, party sources said.

Sources said Sanjay would highlight the non-completion of the 2BHK houses. The state government has failed to hand over houses that have been completed. Another issue would be the police challaning motorists. Among other issues, damaged roads, pollution, dumping yards, overflowing drainages, flyovers, skyovers, and encroachments of water tanks will be highlighted during the padayatra.  

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, state general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Praja Sangrama Yatra in-charge G. Manohar Reddy, and others said that Sanjay could successfully complete the third phase of the padayatra despite the hurdles created by the state government.

However, police have not given permission for the padayatra. “We have submitted a route map and Praja Sangrama Yatra schedule to three police commissionerates,” they said.

“If the state government tries to create hurdles, we will approach the High Court for permission,” they said.

...
