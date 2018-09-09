search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Will return to power in 2019, rule for 50 yrs: Amit Shah at BJP meet

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Shah informed that Modi has covered 300 Lok Sabha constituencies since 2014 and will cover all before the next general polls.
Underlining that the country has now moved towards politics of performance, Amit Shah said the BJP never relaxed even after assuming power in 2014. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 Underlining that the country has now moved towards politics of performance, Amit Shah said the BJP never relaxed even after assuming power in 2014. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

New Delhi: Expressing confidence about his party coming back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah said on Sunday his party will rule the country for the next 50 years.

Addressing the BJP's national executive meet in New Delhi, Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the 2019 polls on the basis of its performance and his assertion was not borne out of any arrogance.

 

Briefing the media about Shah's speech, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party has "corpus of 9 crore workers," which means it is in touch with 36-40 crore people.

"We need to reach out to 21 crore families across the country, which means we will eventually reach out to more than 110 crore people in the country...in a way we will almost cover the entire population of the country," Prasad said quoting Shah.

Also Read: Opposition has no ‘leader, agenda or strategy’: Javadekar at BJP meet

He said the BJP chief assured the party workers of victory in the next general elections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard and a lot of developmental work has been done by the government.

"Shah told party workers that the BJP will win the 2019 elections because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hard work and then no one can dethrone the party for the next 50 years," Prasad informed.

Shah informed that Modi has covered 300 Lok Sabha constituencies since 2014 and will cover all before the next general polls.

Underlining that the country has now moved towards politics of performance, Shah said the BJP never relaxed even after assuming power in 2014.

"The politics of the county is now progressing towards performance and hope," Prasad said quoting Shah. He said when Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, the party has never lost an election and continues to remain in the power in the state because of its performance.

Referring to the Congress, he said the party first formed the government in 1947 and remained in power till 1967, indicating that the BJP has the capacity to repeat the same feat.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, amit shah, pm modi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People in countries that promote gender equality enjoy better quality of sleep

Both sexes had different factors disrupting their sleep such as children for women and finances for men (Photo: AFP)
 

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

The Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan film is the first time Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have collaborated on a film.
 

Will the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 'Hide Notch' option return?

Nokia recently launched its latest smartphone — Nokia 6.1 Plus in India and the Android One smartphone has already received the August security update.
 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
 

Top scientists believe transfusion of young blood can end sickness in old age

The process may lead to 10 percent reduction in blood cholesterol levels (Photo: AFP)
 

US Open 2018: A champ is born in Naomi Osaka but Serena Williams remains the Queen

Osaka would go on to make a name for herself in the end but a fitting finale at Flushing Meadows left a bitter taste in the mouth of many fans. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress seeks removal of Telangana government advisors

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

RC Khuntia lashes out at Suresh Reddy for defection

Rahul Gandhi

N Lokesh slams K Chandrasekhar Rao’s double standards

Minister for PR & RD, IT N. Lokesh

BJP-TRS hidden ties exposed, says N Chandrababu Naidu

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Anger rages in Telangana Rashtra Samith ranks

Telangana Rashtra Samithi logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham