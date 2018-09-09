search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition has no ‘leader, agenda or strategy’: Javadekar at BJP meet

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
By 2022, terrorism, casteism, communalism and homelessness will end, BJP passed resolution during party meet.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said a lot of developmental work has been done in the last four years, and a New India will be formed by 2022. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
New Delhi: The BJP passed on Sunday a resolution reaffirming the party's commitment to build "New India" by 2022, and said the opposition has neither a leader nor a policy while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the country.

The political resolution was presented by senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at its ongoing national executive.

 

The BJP said the opposition's plan to defeat the saffron party was a "day dream".

Briefing the media, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said a lot of developmental work has been done in the last four years, and a New India will be formed by 2022.

"This government has vision, passion and imagination, and the works of this government can be seen. By 2022, India will be free of terrorism, casteism, communalism and nobody will be homeless," Javadekar said.

Taking on the opposition, the party in its resolution said it has no agenda or policy, or strategy. "The opposition is frustrated and it neither has leader nor policy; its sole agenda is to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Javadekar said.

He said PM Modi was the most popular leader in the country and even after four years in power, the prime minister's approval rating is more than 70 per cent. The minister said the BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.

