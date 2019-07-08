Cricket World Cup 2019

'Our party has nothing to do with it': Rajnath Singh on K'taka crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 8, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
'Our party has never indulged in horse trading,' Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament on Monday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha session on Monday. (Photo: LSTV)
New Delhi: Amidst the crisis the Congress-JD(S) coalition is facing in the state of Karnataka, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament on Monday that the BJP has no part to play in the resignations that are happening.

In the Lok Sabha session on Monday, he said, "Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. Our party has never indulged in horse trading."

 

READ | K'taka crisis LIVE: 21 Congress ministers resign to make way for rebels

"Our party never put any pressure on other parties' leaders. The matter of Congress leaders resigning was started by Rahul Gandhi himself," Rajnath Singh said.

"We're committed to maintaining dignity of parliamentary democracy. Trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress, it wasn't started by us. He himself asked people to submit resignations, even senior leaders are submitting their resignations," Rajnath Singh also said in the Parliament.

This comes after the wave of resignations that have rocked the coalition government in Karnataka and it is struggling to survive. Almost a total of 21 MLAs of the Congress party have resigned voluntarily to make way for rebels while another Independent MLA submitted his resignation, saying that he will support the BJP.

Tags: rajanth singh, karnataka, congress-jd(s) alliance, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


