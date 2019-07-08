Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 08 Jul 2019 K'taka Cabinet ...
Nation, Politics

K'taka Cabinet resigns, appeals rebel MLAs to return, promise reshuffle

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 8, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Congress and JD(S) MLAs voluntarily resign from their posts in the coalition government in order to salvage the situation.
'I don't have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics,' Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said after JD(S) MLAs resigned. (Photo: File)
 'I don't have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics,' Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said after JD(S) MLAs resigned. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy, faced a whirlwind of events on Monday, just days after 13 Congress MLAs from the coalition resigned and have been staying at Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel.

The entire incident ended with all MLAs in the coalition resigning in an attempt to convince the rebels to come back and implement a complete reshuffling of the state government Cabinet and give ministerial berths to the rebels and somehow save the coalition government.

 

READ | K'taka crisis: All JDS, Cong ministers quit in last bid to restructure govt

Early on Monday, Congress leaders met for breakfast at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah and Ministers U T Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, M B Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, D K Shivakumar were present at G Parameshwara's residence to discuss the issue of the Congres MLAs who had resigned and fled to Mumbai.

Soon after that, Karnataka Minister and Independent MLA Nagesh resigned from his post and withdrew his support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition. Nagesh, who was recently inducted into the ministry as small scale industries minister, met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted the letter.

After resigning, he boarded a special chartered flight out of Karnataka bound for Mumbai.

 

 

Just a few hours after the meeting of the Congress heads in the state, Congress leader Siddaramaiah officially declared that 21 Congress MLAs in the state and were a part of the coalition government have resigned voluntarily. This was seen as the first move to win back the rebel MLAs who had fled to Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel.

 

 

Around this time, there was ruckus in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi where Rajnath Singh declared that the BJP had no part in the crisis in Karnataka and that it never involved itself in horse trading activities.

By late afternoon, all the MLAs of the Janata Dal (Secular) had resigned from their posts, following the 21 Congress MLAs who had resigned voluntarily to convince the rebel MLAs to come back for negotiations.

 

 

Talking to the media after the JD(S) MLAs resigned, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, "I don't want to discuss anything about politics."

 

 

Only time will now tell what is in store for Karnataka's coalition government as it tries to survive the storm of resignations and pull up its socks again.

...
Tags: karnataka, congress-jd(s) alliance, voluntary resignation, h d kumaraswamy, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The alliance walked on a rough patch, since inception, with the JD(S) complaining too much of interference from the grand old party. (Photo: ANI)

Troubled alliance, disturbed chief minister; Kumaraswamy's tryst with coalition

In a video which has gone viral, they were tied to a rope in public, made to kneel down and forced to chant

Watch: 24 tied, thrashed, forced to say 'gau mata ki jai' in Madhya Pradesh

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Initially, the cops thought that Deepak was drunk and lying under the pretext of alcohol. However, when he showed bloodstains on his shirt, the personnel, accompanied by him rushed to the site, in North Delhi. (Photo: File I Representational)

25-year-old Delhi man stabs mother to death for refusal of alcohol, confesses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka Congress MPs raise 'Save Democracy' slogans in LS

Hitting out at BJP, D K Suresh alleged that the party's national leaders are behind this political crisis in the state. 'They do not want any government or any opposition party to rule in any state. They are destroying democracy.' (Photo: ANI)

Congress ministers in K'taka resign voluntarily to enable cabinet reshuffle

'For the larger interest of the party, yesterday and today, we had detailed discussions with senior leaders and ministers. Today morning, we met the ministers. In the prevailing condition, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned ministership as far as the Congress ministers are concerned,' Venugopal said after the meeting. (Photo: File)

BJP slams Anju Bobby George for denying joining party

George had on Sunday joined the party in the presence of Yeddyurappa. However, the Arjuna awardee, according to media reports, has denied joining the party. (Photo: ANI)

After Rajnath in Parliament, other BJP leaders deny involvement in K'taka crisis

‘Whatever is happening in the Karnataka is happening because of the ambitions of certain leaders of their own party,’ Ram Madhav said. (Photo: File)

Shabana Azmi 'new leader' of 'tukde tukde', 'award wapasi' gang: Giraraj Singh

Union Minister Giraraj Singh has called veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is known to be quite vocal about her views on social and national issues, the 'new leader' of 'tukde tukde' and 'award wapasi' gang. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham