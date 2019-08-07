Nation Politics 07 Aug 2019 KCR, Jagan Reddy mou ...
Nation, Politics

KCR, Jagan Reddy mourn Sushma Swaraj's demise

ANI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 7:49 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 8:00 am IST
Rao praised the worked she rendered for the nation in different capacities.
Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Swaraj's works as the Minister of External Affairs will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. (Photo: File)
 Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Swaraj's works as the Minister of External Affairs will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday night.

Rao praised the worked she rendered for the nation in different capacities. He has also expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

 

"Hon'ble CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao conveyed his condolences over the demise of former Union Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj Ji. CM praised the services she rendered for the nation in different capacities. CM expressed his condolences to the members of bereaved family," Telangana CMO tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy tweeted: "Shocked by the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji. A national stalwart and a towering personality who was loved across party lines. As an able administrator and an epitome of bravery & kindness, she inspired women of this country. My Condolences to her family."

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Swaraj's works as the Minister of External Affairs will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance.

"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj Ji. Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. I pray God to give strength to the family," Naidu tweeted.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao also expressed condolences on Swaraj's demise.

"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Smt #SushmaSwaraj Ji. Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause. RIP Chinnamma," he tweeted.

Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.

Read: Mayawati pays her last respects to Sushma Swaraj

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

...
Tags: sushma swaraj death, chandrashekar rao, ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died. (Photo: File)

Come, collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death

She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site. (Photo: File)

'Waited for this day in my lifetime': Swaraj's last tweet on Article 370

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati pays her last respects to Sushma Swaraj

'We have no problem with Kashmiri. There are some people creating problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests. We will not consider those two families as our leaders,' Namgyal said. (Photo: ANI)

Won't accept 'those two families' as our leaders: Tsering Namgyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mayawati pays her last respects to Sushma Swaraj

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Won't accept 'those two families' as our leaders: Tsering Namgyal

'We have no problem with Kashmiri. There are some people creating problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests. We will not consider those two families as our leaders,' Namgyal said. (Photo: ANI)

CWC slams Modi govt for abrogating Article 370, says rights of state was violated

The meeting was held on Tuesday evening after the passage of the bill in parliament to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and adoption of the resolution to repeal Article 370 which gives special status to the state. (Photo: File | Representational)

Patronise handloom products in big way: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Jagan Mohan Reddy briefs PM Modi on corruption in PPAs, reiterates SCS request

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan offers prasadam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham