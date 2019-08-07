Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Former External Affa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 7, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 1:53 am IST
She was held in high regard by leaders of all parties, and had friends across the political spectrum.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
 Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, 67, known for her oratory skills, passed away late on  Tuesday night of a cardiac arrest at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several top BJP leaders and Union ministers reached AIIMS, where she was brought unconscious around 10.15 pm.

 

Just a few hours after she congratulated Mr Modi over the government’s decision on Article 370, Ms Swaraj suffered a  massive cardiac arrest and was admitted to AIIMS.

She was held in high regard by leaders of all parties, and had friends across the political spectrum. Among the first to condole her death was Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who said he was “deeply saddened to hear of her demise”, hailing her as an “extraordinary leader”, as well as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others like Shashi Tharoor.

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she said in what was to be her last tweet.

In her tenure as external affairs minister, Ms Swaraj had earned widespread praise for swift humanitarian responses to rescue Indian nationals stuck anywhere across the globe, even going to the extent of asking Indian envoys to open embassies on holidays and weekends to issue emergency travel papers.

Under her tenure, she also led the mammoth operations to rescue Indian nationals stuck in West Asia and Africa.

Sources said Ms Swaraj complained of serious chest pain and collapsed at her residence, after which she was rushed to AIIMS. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, defence minister Rajnath Singh and transport minister Nitin Gadkari were among the first party leaders to reach the hospital. Ms Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting the  Lok Sabha polls earlier this year due to health reasons.

...
Tags: sushma swaraj, ‪bjp, sushma swaraj death
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Sushma's body to be kept at BJP HQ on Wednesday, last rites at Lodhi crematorium
BJP leaders condole death of Sushma Swaraj, remember her as 'people's minister'
Sushma Swaraj was one of her kind: PM Modi

Latest From Nation

Officials said that the deluge has also affected Sangli and Satara. 107 villages along the banks of the Krishna in Sangli have been alerted about rising water levels. (Representational Image)

Over 50,000 evacuated in Maharashtra

Dr Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy

Legendary educationist Mrs YGP passes away

India is among 17 countries that are home to a quarter of the world’s population and are facing “extremely high” water stress, close to “Day Zero” conditions when the taps run dry, the report says ominously.

Taps in India to run dry soon

A senior official from the I-T wing said that, based on specific information about tax evasion and unaccounted income in the company for three years, raids were conducted at 40 offices and residences of the company and some of its directors in four states.

Chennai: Income-Tax raids on 40 premises of SNJ Distilleries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TRS leader fails to get bail in FRO attack case

Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi was dealing with a petition filed by Krishna Rao who said there was no specific overt act as to the commission of offences and said he would abide by the conditions imposed by the court.

Hyderabad: Teen killed in mishap during paper delivery

According to the Nallakunta police, Abhinav Sawar, a Class 10 student in a private school, was out on his part time job as a newspaper boy. He lived in DD Colony Amberpet.

Hyderabad: 2 killed in garbage pit as lorry skids into it

The truck that fell into the compactor pit at the Imlibun garbage transfer yard on Tuesday, killing two persons.(Photo: P. Surendra)

No holding of partial civic polls: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: No barricades, biker falls into ditch, dies

According to the police, V. Srikanth Reddy, employed at MSN, a company in Jinnaram, was on his way home after work. He was travelling towards the Chanda-nagar main road from PJR Enclave.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham