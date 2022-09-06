KCR promises free power in India, if voted to power

NIZAMABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao declared on Monday that the TRS would enter national politics under the slogan 'BJP Mukt Bharat,' drawing inspiration from the separate statehood movement while promising free power to farmers across the country following the formation of a non-BJP government in the 2024 Parliament elections.

Rao stated that the TRS would enter national politics to implement the Telangana model of development and growth throughout the country, and that the TRS would change the face of India with the people's support. "Nizamabad is a prosperous city, and I am declaring that TRS will enter national politics to protect the people's interests. We will soon launch a national-level election campaign, beginning in Nizamabad, to send the BJP packing," he said.

Rao, who flew here by helicopter on Monday to inaugurate Rs 58 crore district collectorate complex and the TRS district office building, spoke at a public meeting later. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inability to provide free power to the agriculture sector worth Rs 1.45 lakh. Rao claimed that Modi and his ministers had waived Rs 12 lakh crore under the guise of non-performing assets (NPAs).

“You and your ministers have given corporates Rs 12 lakh crore through NPAs. How come you are unable to provide Rs 1.45 crore to farmers,” he asked. He pointed out that only 20.8 per cent of the total electricity generated was being utilised for the agriculture sector. Of 83 crore acres of land available, 41 crore acres are cultivable, and there were plenty of water sources, he said.

Rao slammed Modi for selling the assets of several public sector units

(PSUs) and jeopardising the country's future to benefit a few corporates. "After privatising public sector banks, railways, and ports, the Modi government is now attempting to destabilise the agriculture sector by selling farmlands to corporates. The BJP government ignored the purchase of paddy and raised urea prices to weaken the agriculture sector." he observed.

Modi wanted to bring corporate companies into the agriculture sector, and farmers would soon become agricultural labourers on their own farmlands, he remarked. “This is a big conspiracy and a major threat to the agriculture sector. As part of the conspiracy, the BJP government is insisting that farmers install power meters for agricultural fields,” he warned.

Rao accused the BJP of instilling hatred in society and claimed that Modi was not interested in the nation's growth and development but rather in retaining power through divisive politics. “We need democratic, secular and progressive government at the centre,” Rao said.

Terming the BJP government anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-worker, Rao asked, “Do we need water for irrigation or politics of hatred” and urged the people to unite against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies. The TRS was committed to the people and would take solid steps to deal with several problems confronting the nation if the party came to power, he stated while accusing the BJP government of failing on all fronts.

The CM sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency and Rs 10 crore for each of the remaining eight Assembly constituencies in the Nizamabad district. V. Prashanth Reddy, minister for roads and buildings, was present, as were TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and others. District collector C. Narayana Reddy and officials were present at the collectorate's

inauguration.