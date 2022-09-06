  
Nation Politics 05 Sep 2022 KCR promises free po ...
Nation, Politics

KCR promises free power in India, if voted to power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced TRS entering national politics at the inauguration of the collectorate complex in Nizamabad. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced TRS entering national politics at the inauguration of the collectorate complex in Nizamabad. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

NIZAMABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao declared on Monday that the TRS would enter national politics under the slogan 'BJP Mukt Bharat,'  drawing inspiration from the separate statehood movement while promising free power to farmers across the country following the formation of a non-BJP government in the 2024 Parliament elections.

Rao stated that the TRS would enter national politics to implement the Telangana model of development and growth throughout the country, and that the TRS would change the face of India with the people's support. "Nizamabad is a prosperous city, and I am declaring that TRS will enter national politics to protect the people's interests. We will soon launch a national-level election campaign, beginning in Nizamabad, to send the BJP packing," he said.

Rao, who flew here by helicopter on Monday to inaugurate Rs 58 crore district collectorate complex and the TRS district office building, spoke at a public meeting later. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inability to provide free power to the agriculture sector worth Rs 1.45 lakh. Rao claimed that Modi and his ministers had waived Rs 12 lakh crore under the guise of non-performing assets (NPAs).

“You and your ministers have given corporates Rs 12 lakh crore through NPAs. How come you are unable to provide Rs 1.45 crore to farmers,” he asked. He pointed out that only 20.8 per cent of the total electricity generated was being utilised for the agriculture sector. Of 83 crore acres of land available, 41 crore acres are cultivable, and there were plenty of water sources, he said.

Rao slammed Modi for selling the assets of several public sector units
(PSUs) and jeopardising the country's future to benefit a few corporates. "After privatising public sector banks, railways, and ports, the Modi government is now attempting to destabilise the agriculture sector by selling farmlands to corporates. The BJP government ignored the purchase of paddy and raised urea prices to weaken the agriculture sector." he observed.

Modi wanted to bring corporate companies into the agriculture sector, and farmers would soon become agricultural labourers on their own farmlands, he remarked. “This is a big conspiracy and a major threat to the agriculture sector. As part of the conspiracy, the BJP government is insisting that farmers install power meters for agricultural fields,” he warned.

Rao accused the BJP of instilling hatred in society and claimed that Modi was not interested in the nation's growth and development but rather in retaining power through divisive politics. “We need democratic, secular and progressive government at the centre,” Rao said.

Terming the BJP government anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-worker, Rao asked, “Do we need water for irrigation or politics of hatred” and urged the people to unite against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies. The TRS was committed to the people and would take solid steps to deal with several problems confronting the nation if the party came to power, he stated while accusing the BJP government of failing on all fronts.

The CM sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency and Rs 10 crore for each of the remaining eight Assembly constituencies in the Nizamabad district. V. Prashanth Reddy, minister for roads and buildings, was present, as were TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and others. District collector C. Narayana Reddy and officials were present at the collectorate's
inauguration.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, 2024 general elections, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), nizamabad collectorate complex
Location: India, Telangana, Nizamabad


Related Stories

150 people taken into preventive custody ahead of KCR’s visit to Nizamabad
Congress: KCR has let down Nizamabad

Latest From Nation

A gang opened fire on a financier at Ravulapadu village in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (Representational Image)

Gang aims gun at financier in Ravulapalem; police seize 2 countrymade bombs

Marking Teachers’ Day, the AP education department presented 180 state best teacher awards (Representational Image)

180 teachers get state best teacher award in AP

The TPTF is also alleging complete neglect of the education sector for over seven years, lack of promotions given to teachers, not filling the posts of supervisory officers and several other issues. Vijay Kumar was released by the police at around 12.30 pm. — Representational Image/DC

Teachers protest against diktat to share location

Ministers KTR (left) and Harish Rao have directed officials to conduct house-to-house fever surveys in all municipalities including the GHMC to curb dengue as well as other vector-borne diseases. — DC Image

Fever surveys across TS to curb diseases



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana: Political slugfest on cards as Assembly session begins on Tuesday

Telangana Legislative Assembly (DC Image)

Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM to seek trust vote today

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Elaborate arrangements for CM Jagan's visit tomorrow

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy — By Arrangement

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

64 Congress leaders resign as Ghulam Nabi Azad looks set to launch party

J&K Leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of launching new national party. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->