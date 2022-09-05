  
Nirmala’s tour boosts morale of BJP cadre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Sep 5, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 1:51 am IST
As part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme, Nirmala Sitharaman toured the district for the third day on Saturday. (Twitter/@nsitharaman)
KAMAREDDY: The three-day visit of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has bolstered the BJP cadre in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. She toured Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency as part of Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme. 

Many party leaders and cadre from Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Jukkal, Banswada Assembly constituencies expressed delight at her successful visit. Compared to other districts in Telangana, the BJP has been progressing impressively in the undivided Nizamabad, which is represented by party leader Dharmapuri Arvind in the Lok Sabha.

More than two MLA ticket aspirants joined BJP in the nine Assembly segments in the composite Nizamabad district. Interestingly, former MLAs, Yendala Laxminarayana, Aruna Tara, E. Ravinder Reddy and A. Annapurnamma actively participated in party programmes.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Srinivas, senior activist of BJP said that the reach of the party is spreading fast in Kamareddy district. BJP has a strong base in Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies as also in Banswada and Jukkal segments, he said. 

Meanwhile, Sitharaman expressed happiness over the enthusiasm of the BJP cadre in Kamareddy district.  “I will visit Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency frequently,” she assured them. 

