  
Nation Politics 03 Sep 2022 Union Finance Minist ...
Nation, Politics

Union Finance Minister interacts with farmers in Telangana's Kamareddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 4, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 1:45 am IST
As part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme, Nirmala Sitharaman toured the district for the third day on Saturday. (Twitter/@nsitharaman)
 As part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme, Nirmala Sitharaman toured the district for the third day on Saturday. (Twitter/@nsitharaman)

HYDERABAD: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with farmers at Gandhari mandal headquarters in Yellareddy Assembly constituency in Kamareddy district on Saturday. As part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme, she toured the district for the third day on Saturday.

She explained to the farmers the programmes taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to benefit the agriculture sector. She asked about the problems being faced by the farmers.

The minister expressed happiness over the enthusiasm of BJP activists in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. She said that she would tour the Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency soon. During her visit, she also interacted with members of the various frontal organisations of the BJP.

Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, kamareddy district, lok sabha pravas yojana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


