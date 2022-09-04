  
Nation Politics 04 Sep 2022 Elaborate arrangemen ...
Nation, Politics

Elaborate arrangements for CM Jagan's visit tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 4, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy — By Arrangement
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy — By Arrangement

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to Nellore district on Tuesday, when he would inaugurate two barrages built on Penna river here and Sangam and dedicate them to the farmers. 

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said this would be a historical moment for Nellore district. The foundation stone for the two projects was laid by former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2008. 

Collector Chakradhar Babu and SP Vijaya Rao inspected the arrangements at the public meeting venue in Sangam on Sunday.  Officials have been advised to ensure easy access for the CM and other dignitaries to the dais.  

The senior officials also inspected the barrage at Sangam and Nellore apart from the helipad being readied at the cooperative sugar factory near the Nellore barrage.

...
Tags: cm to visit nellore, two barrages on penna river and sangam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

A volunteer immersing a Ganesh idol in Hussainsagar at People's Plaza. (DC Image)

GHMC fail to prevent Ganesh idol immersions at Hussainsagar

Cardinal Poola Anthony. (DC Image)

Cardinal to work for uplift of the downtrodden

Apart from infidelity, family counsellors blame physical assault by husband or his relatives, jealousy, dowry and previous attempts of divorce, lack of coping and problem-solving skills for suicide of women. (Image: DC photo).

No let-up in cases of abetment to suicide of women and dowry deaths

Welcoming Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao's decision to extend scheme to 1,500 more beneficiaries in each of the 118 Assembly constituencies in the current financial year, minister for SC Castes development Koppula Eshwar, MLA Methuku Anand and MLC L. Ramana said that 32,000 Dalit families were benefitted with the scheme that was launched by the CM in August last year. (Representational Image: Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

TRS demands centre to implement Dalit Bandhu across the country



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad's public rally in Jammu today, likely to launch new party

Former Congress leader GM Saroori flashes the victory sign as he poses for photos in front of a hoarding of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of his public meeting, in Jammu, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

'Modi government has 2 brothers -- unemployment and inflation', says Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

AAP alleges Delhi LG 'misused his post', Saxena's office hits back

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

CBI given me 'clean chit', says Sisodia after search of his locker

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->