Elaborate arrangements for CM Jagan's visit tomorrow

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to Nellore district on Tuesday, when he would inaugurate two barrages built on Penna river here and Sangam and dedicate them to the farmers.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said this would be a historical moment for Nellore district. The foundation stone for the two projects was laid by former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2008.

Collector Chakradhar Babu and SP Vijaya Rao inspected the arrangements at the public meeting venue in Sangam on Sunday. Officials have been advised to ensure easy access for the CM and other dignitaries to the dais.

The senior officials also inspected the barrage at Sangam and Nellore apart from the helipad being readied at the cooperative sugar factory near the Nellore barrage.