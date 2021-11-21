Nation Other News 21 Nov 2021 High alert in Nellor ...
Nation, In Other News

High alert in Nellore, River Penna in full spate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2021, 2:34 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Around 14,494 people from across the district were shifted to 61 relief camps, officials said
Huge inflows into the Somasila project resulted in damages to roads connecting hundreds of villages along the river Penna from other parts. (Twitter)
 Huge inflows into the Somasila project resulted in damages to roads connecting hundreds of villages along the river Penna from other parts. (Twitter)

Tirupati: As many as 30 villages spread over 12 mandals in SPSR Nellore district were completely inundated in floodwaters from river Penna, which is in full spate following heavy rains in the upper stream.

Although the district did not witness heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours as on Saturday, heavy inflows into the river Penna from the upper stream resulted in inundation of villages. Around 14,494 people from across the district were shifted to 61 relief camps, officials said.

 

According to the district administration, of the total 1,748 tanks in the district, around 1,078 are filled to the brim. Around 9,522 hectares of crops were submerged. Of them, 5,685 hectares of paddy crops have been submerged for the last two days.

As Vinjamur, Kaligiri and Ananthasagaram mandals received 4 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, an NDRF and two SDRF teams were pressed into action to rescue people in low-lying areas. The district administration sounded a high alert along the river Penna.

Huge inflows into the Somasila project resulted in damages to roads connecting hundreds of villages along the river Penna from other parts. According to officials, the Somasila project has been receiving 3.50 lakh cusecs of water and around 3.32 lakh cusecs are being released downstream by lifting 12 crest gates. The current storage of water in the reservoir is 69.219 tmc ft as against the full capacity of 77.988 tmc ft.

 

Many villages under Kovur, Buchireddypalem, Sangam, Atmakur, Ananthasagaram mandals were flooded with gushing waters from rive Penna, which also submerged Kommileruvagu village in Ananthasagaram mandal and Kachiridevarayapalle. Rivers Kaivalya, Kandaleru and Pambaleru are also flowing at dangerous levels.

Ramudu Palem, Nidumusali, Pallipalem, Ganga Patnam, Punnuru, Mypadu, Peddpattapupalem and other villages, where the river Penna joins the Bay of Bengal were completely submerged and people living in those villages were shifted to relief camps. Some villages under Kota, Chillakur and Vakadu mandals lost road connectivity due to water gushing from river Swarnamukhi, while vehicular movement on Atmakur-Sangam, and Nellore-Buchireddypalem came to grinding halt in the morning hours of Saturday.

 

Meanwhile, in Nellore city, civic officials along with police shifted people from low-lying areas in the 53rd and 54th divisions to shelter homes. Janardhan Reddy colony, Manuma Siddhi Nagar, Bhagat Singh colony, Sundaraiah colony, Nawabpeta, Nazeer Thota, Zakeer Hussain nagar and other areas in the city were all inundated.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh floods, andhra pradesh rivers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 21 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

News

Assam students union demands for repealing of Citizenship Amendment Act

Not only soldiers, the Centre is also walking the extra mile to honour the iconic figures of the country's freedom struggle on the occasion of India's 75th year of independence, Singh said. (PTI)

Centre working on mission to resolve problems of defence personnel: Rajnath Singh

The policy also assures to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation and provide access to education and good health care and commits to equal access to life, survival, health and nutrition by identifying their health needs across all life stages. Representational Image. (AFP)

Tamil Nadu govt's new policy ensures more protection for children

While there is already a big danger of the spread of Covid, there is also the risk of transmission of various other viral and bacterial diseases with the drunken driving tests. Representational Image. (PTI)

Breathalyser test straws a concern in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uttar Pradesh to launch ambulance service for cows in December

For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. (PTI file image)

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Inculcate book reading habit among students: Venkaiah

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. (DC photo)

U.S. Marines Corps celebrates 246th anniversary

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps pose for a picture at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->