BJP to make use of services of Jr NTR

KAKINADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said on Sunday that the saffron party intends to make use of the services of the actor Jr NTR wherever he has a following. It may be widely used in AP, he said. Union home minister Amit Shah had met Jr NTR in Hyderabad recently.

Veerraju was responding to a query from the media at Rajamahendravaram. He said there were no cine actors in BJP, but many actors will come up to the party, including young actors. The BJP is against family enterprises like Telugu Desam.

He said the BJP has not changed its opinion on former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. “There is no doubt as regards the BJP’s alliance with the Jana Sena in AP,” he said.

Veerraju alleged that the YSRC is filled with corrupt men. There were irregularities of Rs 9 crore in Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the transportation for two crops, apart from a corruption of `5,000 crore in paddy purchase, ration and rice distribution, he said.

“That’s why the prices of rice shot up in the market. The YSRC government is not able to give Minimum Support Price to farmers. The Modi government is supplying quality and fine rice for the PDS, while the state government is supplying poor quality rice to card-holders.”

“Major quantity of rice originally meant for PDS is being exported from Kakinada port.”

He said Kakinada MLA’s father is the state civil supplies corporation chairman and corruption is rampant in the system.

The BJP would convene 5,000 street-corner meetings to highlight the large-scale release of funds and implementation of welfare schemes by the Union Government in the state. “We will also highlight the failures of the state government.

On PM Modi’s birthday, the party would arrange September 17 to October 2 programmes like blood donation, medical camps and a book exhibition about his 21 years as CM and PM.