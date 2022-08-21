  
Nation Politics 21 Aug 2022 AP BJP chief hints a ...
Nation, Politics

AP BJP chief hints at 'tremors', says Jagan will tremble

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 21, 2022, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 7:58 am IST
BJP leader Somu Veerraju
 BJP leader Somu Veerraju (DC Image)

AMARAVATI: A day ahead of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju here on Sunday said their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state.

There will be some astonishing developments in AP in the coming days. Nobody can comprehend them. They will cause tremors and leave Jagan Mohan Reddy trembling, the state BJP chief remarked.

Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.

It is not a cinema scene. It's a scene where Narendra Modi left China shaken. A similar scene will happen in AP as well, Veerraju warned.

The state BJP president dubbed the ruling YSR Congress a communal party, referring to the attacks on Hindu temples.

Veerraju's comments assumed significance as Jagan is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday at 10.15 am.

