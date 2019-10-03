Nation Politics 03 Oct 2019 'Not going to Pak, M ...
Nation, Politics

'Not going to Pak, Manmohan Singh won't go either': Punjab CM

ANI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
Pakistan govt had extended an invitation to Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to be held on Nov 9.
Earlier today, Captain Amarinder invited the former Prime Minister to attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Purab next month. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not go to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor and indicated that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also not attend the event.

"There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well," Captain Amarinder said.

 

Read | Manmohan Singh to attend Kartarpur corridor inaugration in Pakistan

Earlier today, Captain Amarinder invited the former Prime Minister to attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Purab next month.

Pakistan government had extended an invitation to Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to be held on November 9. Congress sources had said his not likely to accept the invitation.

The corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

 

Tags: manmohan singh, kartarpur corridor, amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


