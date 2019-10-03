Manmohan Singh to attend Kartarpur corridor inaugration in Pakistan

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asked the former PM to join PM Modi and President Kovind who will also be visiting the corridor. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh has accepted the invitation to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for Guru Nanank's birth anniversary celebrations.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday invited former prime minister (PM), Dr Manmohan Singh, to join the first jatha (batch) of pilgrims to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab.

Manmohan Singh accepted the invitation to join the first jatha batch to Kartarpur Gurudwara on November 9, NDTV reported.

He would also visit Sultanpur Lodhi gor Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh accepts @capt_amarinder’s invite to join 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Gurdwara on Nov 9, will also attend Sultanpur Lodhi main event @550yrsGuruNanak pic.twitter.com/cD9rJoZUBT — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) October 3, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder informed about meeting Singh at the latter's residence in the national capital.

"Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab," Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier, the Pakistan government had extended an invitation to the former prime minister for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor to be held on November 9.

However, the top Congress sources told ANI that he will not accept the neighbouring country's invitation.

Punjab Chief Minister will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Sri Kartarpur Sahib on the opening day of the corridor.

The delegation that will accompany the Chief Minister to the historic gurdwara would comprise all 117 Punjab MLAs, state Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, SGPC members, as well as members of Sant Samaj and representatives of each recognised state political party.

The inauguration ceremony will take place three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

India has asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 as service charge from pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

Initially, 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit daily from India but later 10,000 pilgrims will be allowed per day, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian side of the border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the border is being built by India.

The four-lane highway connecting the Zero Point of the corridor up to National Highway-354 is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Besides, a passenger terminal is also under construction.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

