Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 02 Jul 2019 No threat to Karnata ...
Nation, Politics

No threat to Karnataka coalition govt: MB Patil after 2 Cong MLAs resign

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Ramesh is my dear friend and I will speak to him once again, MB Patil said.
Sources said as many as four MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil. (Photo: File)
 Sources said as many as four MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of resignation filed by Congress legislators Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Monday said there is no threat to the coalition government in the state.

"Ramesh is my dear friend and I will speak to him once again. As we know it is a game plan of BJP. There is no threat to the coalition government," said Patil.

 

Brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi echoed similar sentiments and said: "It was expected. Ramesh had been planning to resign from the last six months. This move does not affect our party or the government. Even if other one or two people resign, it will not do any harm to the government."

Sources said as many as four MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil.

Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation comes at a time when cracks are seeming to appear in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state.

However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the alliance and the government would complete its full term.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

...
Tags: ramesh jarkiholi, anand singh, mb patil
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, 'Both Houses of Parliament unanimously passed two important bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. These bills were passed after rich debates, enriched by the participation of MPs across party lines.' (Photo:File)

'Thank you': PM Modi tweets on bipartisan support to J&K bills in Parliament

As many as 457 Sri Lankan refugees have been living in Madurai ever since they fled their worn-torn nation in 1990, at the height of the civil war in Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai: Sri Lankan refugees submit petitions to seek Indian citizenship

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region. (Photo: File)

‘Stay indoors’: Fadnavis appeals to people as Mumbai gets record rainfall

JDS has 37 legislators, while two Independent MLAs are also in support of the Kumaraswamy-led government in the state. BJP has 105 seats in the Assembly. (Photo: File)

BJP offering money to topple Cong-JD(S) govt; blames MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spectacular Apple iPhone 11 leak confirms induction cooker hob design

Because Apple aims to go slim with the overall design, the ugly hump is easily stands out rather than coming with a design that’s trendy. (iPhone concept0
 

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

Hrithik Roshan's dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. (Photo: Twitter | @deAdder)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP offering money to topple Cong-JD(S) govt; blames MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao

JDS has 37 legislators, while two Independent MLAs are also in support of the Kumaraswamy-led government in the state. BJP has 105 seats in the Assembly. (Photo: File)

YSRCP, TDP complain to DGP, accuse each other of violence across Andhra

The TDP leaders alleged the law and order situation is deteriorating and numerous incidents of murders, rape, arson, and organized violence have taken place in the state. (Photo: File)

‘Will win their hearts’: Shah gets RS nod for J&K President's rule extension

Rajya Sabha has cleared extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to extend special reservation benefits to people living near Jammu region’s three border districts along the International Border with Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Prosecution Sanction accorded in 366 cases for non-compliance of CSR, MoS Finance: LS

Thakur, said that a centralised scrutiny and prosecution mechanism was established to streamline the work under the initiative and 5382 companies were given notice. (Photo: ANI)

Remain committed to bring Kashmiri Pandits back: Amit Shah

Ever after more than two decades, the Kashmiri Pandit community has still not been able to return to their ancestral land. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham