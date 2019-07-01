Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jul 2019 Karnataka Congress M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from Assembly, Speaker 'unaware'

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
The Vijayanagar MLA said he submitted his resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.
Earlier this year, a scuffle had taken place between Singh and his party colleague JN Ganesh. (Photo: ANI )
 Earlier this year, a scuffle had taken place between Singh and his party colleague JN Ganesh. (Photo: ANI )

Bengaluru: Congress legislator Anand Singh on Monday resigned from the Karnataka Assembly.

The Vijayanagar MLA said he submitted his resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

 

However, Kumar said he was not aware of any such resignation, adding that no leader contacted him.

"Nobody has contacted or met me. I have got nothing to do with political developments and I will accept resignations even if 20 members resign. I'm not aware of any such resignation. I haven't met any leader, not even Anand Singh," Kumar told reporters in Kolar.

Sources said as many as five MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Congress' Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil.

Earlier this year, a scuffle had taken place between Singh and his party colleague JN Ganesh.

An MLA from Kampli, Ganesh had allegedly assaulted Singh on January 19 following a heated argument at a resort near Bengaluru.

Singh was later admitted to a hospital, while Ganesh was suspended on the directions of state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Singh's resignation comes at a time when cracks seem to appear in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state. However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the alliance and the government would complete its full term.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

Earlier this month, Congress leader KH Muniyappa had said his party will contest alone in the local body elections next year.

The statement had come days after JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda lashed out the "Congress' behaviour" while claiming that mid-term elections would "no doubt" be held in the state.

"There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls. They (Congress) said they will support us for five years but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart," he had said.

However, the former prime minister later downplayed his comments, saying his remark was about the local body elections and not for the Assembly polls.

...
Tags: karnataka, congress, jd(s), anand singh, hd deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan today in Delhi, amidst the rampant water scarcity prevailing in many parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

Gajendra Shekhawat to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

She also urged the Centre to initiate the constitutional procedure to include these groups in the SC category and demanded an increase in the quota limit for them. (Photo: ANI)

UP govt's move to include 17 castes in SC category 'unconstitutional': Mayawati

A section of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) employees went on a strike here on Monday, putting commuters, especially office-goers, to hardship due to lack of buses. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Bus drivers go on strike over delayed wages in Chennai; TN govt urges to resume

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others on the contempt plea filed by the activist's brother Rajib Sharma. (Photo: File)

Mamta meme case: SC issues notice to WB govt on delay in release of BJP activist



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan's heaviest man undergoes successful liposuction surgery

Hassan, who underwent the surgery on Friday, will remain under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 

Even after re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame' earnings not enough to dethrone 'Avatar'

The Marvel film's re-release hasn't minted enough so far to dethrone James Cameron's 'Avatar'.
 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

The RSS' official Twitter handle has over 1.3 million followers and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and dissemination information. (Photo: File)
 

Foldable Apple iPad to disrupt smartphone market

Apple to launch its own foldable iPad running iOS shortly thereafter.
 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bus drivers go on strike over delayed wages in Chennai; TN govt urges to resume

A section of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) employees went on a strike here on Monday, putting commuters, especially office-goers, to hardship due to lack of buses. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Mamta meme case: SC issues notice to WB govt on delay in release of BJP activist

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notices to the state government and others on the contempt plea filed by the activist's brother Rajib Sharma. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to suspended Air India pilot

He is also accused of tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy and intimidating a doctor working with the airline in January 2017. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses PIL to earmark PoK and Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats

The plea said as many as 24 Assembly seats have been carved out by the government from PoK and Gilgit as these territories are Indian territories which are under the occupation of Pakistan. (Representational Image)

Foreigners among 35 arrested in 'sex trade' at Noida spa centres

There were foreign nationals among those arrested, including those from Thailand, police officials said, but did not give their exact count. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham