Under Modi ji people are secured, some talk unnecessary: Naqvi hits out at Owaisi

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Ministry Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comments that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit the temple then Muslims can visit Mosque, saying some people talk like this for the sake of their livelihood.

Speaking to ANI here, Naqvi said, "Some people talk like this for the sake of their livelihood. Some people talk unnecessary things on the basis of religion, caste and region. This does not help anyone. Modi has the confidence of 130 crore people of the country. Under Modiji people know they are well secured."

Earlier Saturday, Owaisi had said, "If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution, the 300 seats (of the BJP) cannot take away our rights."

Owaisi also said that Muslims need not fear by Modi returning to power and added that every citizen is respected in the country.

Slamming Owaisi's statement Chhawani Temple priest Pramhans Das on Saturday said in Ayodhya: ''Aatankwadiyon ka agar kahin network milta hai to usme kahi na kahi usme Owaisi ka hath hai (Owisi is, somehow, responsible for the terrorism.) People like Owaisi are behind the raising of anti-India slogans. People like him bring a bad name to Islam.''