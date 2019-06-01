Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jun 2019 Don’t worry ab ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t worry about BJP's return to power: Owaisi to Muslims

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 8:33 am IST
Owaisi also termed the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, which killed more than 250 people, as a blot on Islam.
Meanwhile, Owaisi on Friday evening played the part of traffic cop directing traffic at Fateh Darwaza old city. (Photo: ANI)
 Meanwhile, Owaisi on Friday evening played the part of traffic cop directing traffic at Fateh Darwaza old city. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said Muslims are free to follow their faith and visit mosques and should not be worried about the BJP's return to power, as the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to every citizen.

"If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution. The 300 seats (of the BJP) cannot take away our rights," said Owaisi.

 

The AIMIM chief, who was re-elected from Hyderabad for the fourth consecutive term, was addressing a Jalse-e-Youm-ul-Quran on the occasion of Jumat-Ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) at Macca Masjid here on Friday.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said: "Even in Uttar Pradesh, BJP won, at least public should understand what happened there. If BJP thinks that by winning 300 seats they can rule over India, they are wrong. I promise that Asaduddin Owaisi will fight for India. I appeal to the dalits to also come together."

The BJP won 303 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, in which the AIMIM managed to win two Lok Sabha seats.

Owaisi also termed the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, which killed more than 250 people, as a blot on Islam. "A Muslim was involved in Sri Lanka attacks, in which so many innocent people, including 40 children were killed. What kind of Islam are they preaching about? The Sri Lanka blast bomber is 'zaalim'. That bomber is a black mark on Islam religion."

He warned parents to save their children from falling prey to drug addiction. "I appeal to all the rich parents to protect their children from using drugs or cocaine. Allah gave wealth but many children aged above 15years, are addicted to cocaine. Whitener was used to correct mistakes but now the children are using it to make mistakes. The younger generation is being destroyed by such drugs," he said.

Addressing the gathering, he spoke about the possible harm video games can cause. "A 16-year-old who was addicted to PUBG, died due to a heart attack in Bhopal. The doctor himself said that the child died because of playing PUBG game. The parents are responsible for his death, they should have stopped the child from getting addicted to the game. In future, if the youth have to be prepared for an emergency, will they fight in video games? Will they fight terrorists with video games?"

Earlier on May 26, the Asaduddin Owaisi had lashed out at the Prime Minister for his "minorities made to live in an illusion of fear" statement and said if Modi really cares about minorities then he should ensure that Muslims are not lynched by cow vigilantes.

Meanwhile, Owaisi on Friday evening played the part of traffic cop directing traffic at Fateh Darwaza old city.

The Hyderabad MP who was passing through the road, noticing a huge traffic jam in the locality, got down from his car and started clearing the traffic on the road.

A video of the incident that surfaced online quickly began to trend on social media.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, asaduddin owaisi, aimim, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Pakistan on Wednesday extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14. (Photo: File)

IAF lifts temporary airspace restrictions, imposed after Balakot

The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days. (Representational Image)

Weather alert: Delhi braces for extreme heat wave; IMD issues red-code warning

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the memorial. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Rajnath pays tribute to jawans before taking charge of Defence Minister

'There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise Mamata to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections,'West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee 'loses her mind' after LS polls defeat: Dilip Ghosh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nellore: Cops increase vigil on cricket betting rackets

They also seized multi-level communicator equipment box with around 20 betting mobile phones, laptops, LED TVs and other allied equipment. The sophisticated equipment is used to record betting from the first to last ball. (Representational Image)

Power cuts for repairs worsen summer woes

The additional bill which is generated due to the new equipment would be discounted by 50 per cent.

Nellore: Cops investigate case of widow found burnt

Police started investigation suspecting the role of some known person to her are behind the murder as there was no indication for any struggle or resistance from the woman in the scene. (Representational Image)

Monsoon to hit TS by mid-June: IMD

For the two Telugu states, the monsoon is likely to start from the second week of June and would be normal, the IMD stated.

Khammam: C-Sections go up in state hospitals too

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned doctors in India to avert C-section operations. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham