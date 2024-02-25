Person Selling Ganja Chocolates Arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Balanagar special operations team arrested one Ananth Kumar Barik for selling ganja-infused chocolates at a grocery shop in the Gharak Kanta area.



Balanagar inspector P. Naveen Kumar said Barik was getting the chocolates from Odisha. During the raid, police found 120 ganja chocolates hidden in the scooter of the accused.



Sources said the chocolates were sold to workers and students. Police said there was a network of smugglers who distributed the chocolates to peddlers.



