City Docs Challenge Veracity of Study Findings about Intermittent Fasting

Hyderabad: In the wake of panic caused by recent claims, based on analysis, linking intermittent fasting to a staggering 91 per cent increase in cardiovascular death risk, city doctors are challenging the validity of the findings.

Criticism is mounting against the methodology, lack of peer review, and publication of the findings, with experts highlighting several flaws in the research design.

The original study, which gained traction across social media platforms and news outlets, purportedly found a concerning association between intermittent fasting and a higher fatality risk from cardiovascular disease.

The analysis, presented at the American Heart Association’s scientific sessions in Chicago, suggested that individuals restricting their eating window to less than eight hours per day faced a substantially elevated risk of fatal cardiovascular instances.

However, medical professionals from the city, including consultant interventional cardiologist Dr Kala Jeethender Jain, cautioned against jumping to conclusions based purely on this study. Dr Jain said that it was too early to state that intermittent fasting was linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular deaths.

Intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern involving alternating periods of fasting and eating, has gained popularity in recent years for its potential health benefits, including weight loss and improved heart health. Various regimens exist, such as restricting eating to a six-eight hour window each day or following the 5:2 diet, which involves consuming 500-600 calories on two non-consecutive days per week.

Dr Jain explained, "While celebrities and proponents have touted the benefits of an eight-hour eating window for weight loss and longevity, this study challenges that notion."

He stressed the need for comprehensive, peer-reviewed research to draw definitive conclusions.

Critics of the study highlighted shortcomings in its methodology, including its reliance on retrospective data collected through questionnaires. K. Hari Priya, a dietician, noted, "This is not a study but a survey conducted via questionnaires. It is neither peer-reviewed nor published."

She pointed out that the research overlooked crucial factors like the respondents’ nutritional intake during their eating window and relied heavily on dietary habits.

"It is unclear if the participants were following intermittent fasting or simply skipping breakfast and were getting categorised in the group. The specific types of food consumed during the feeding window, whether high-fat meals or non-nutritious options are unknown,” said Dr Prapthi Bathini, a pharmacologist and lifestyle medicine.

“Important data such as comparisons of demographics, baseline characteristics, and the impact of COVID-19 mortality on the patient population were not included. The study has no mention of the overall mortality or cancer mortality," Dr Bathini told Deccan Chronicle.

Moreover, the study's sample size and duration raised concerns about the reliability of its conclusions.

“This research comes with a lot of limitations. It is based on data collected from 20,000 adults between 2003 and 2018, relying on memories of people and drawing conclusions from a limited snapshot into dietary patterns," Dr Jain told Deccan Chronicle.

Despite the alarm generated by the viral claims, medical experts urge the public not to panic and await further randomised studies to provide clearer insights into the potential risks and benefits of intermittent fasting.

Hari Priya said, "Until further randomised data or studies emerge, the short-term benefits of intermittent fasting for weight loss and metabolic health are apparent, but long-term effects remain uncertain."

Regular meals vs intermittent fasting

What the study said

An analysis said that individuals restricting their eating window to less than eight hours per day faced a substantially elevated risk of fatal cardiovascular instances.

The paper was presented at the American Heart Association’s scientific sessions in Chicago.

Intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern involving alternating periods of fasting and eating, has gained popularity in recent years.

Critics point out it was not a study but a survey conducted via questionnaires, neither peer-reviewed nor published, says K. Hari Priya, dietician.

Based on data collected from 20,000 adults between 2003 and 2018, relying on memories of people and drawing conclusions from a limited snapshot into dietary patterns," says Dr Kala Jeethender Jain

What is missing

It is a retrospective study with dietary food recall data and is prone to recall bias and diet variation.

Unclear if participants followed intermittent fasting or just skipped breakfast.

Lack of information on types of food consumed during the feeding window (high-fat meals, non-nutritious options).

Missing data on demographics, baseline characteristics, and impact of Covid-19 mortality.

Absence of highlights on overall mortality and cancer mortality.

Dr. Prapthi Bathini

Pharmacologist and lifestyle medicine physician