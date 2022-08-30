  
Youth tries suicide at KCR meeting in Peddapalli

Published Aug 30, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 12:37 am IST
A man attempted suicide at a meeting by CM K Chandrashekar Rao in Peddapalli constituency (Photo: CMO Telangana Twitter)
KARIMNAGAR: An unemployed youth tried to commit suicide by dousing kerosene on him during a public meeting of Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao at Peddakalwala in Peddapalli district on Monday. The police immediately took him into custody without causing any disturbance to the meeting.

The youth was Perumandal Ramesh (40), a resident of Ellanthakunta mandal of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district. He had completed his graduation and had been searching for a job for quite some time without success.

He got desperate after the recent loss of his father Mallaiah, who was an artist. His mother, suffering from paralysis, and her two children, then went into depression.

With a representation letter, Ramesh reached the venue of the public meeting in Peddapalli district to hand it over to the chief minister, seeking help from him. He also brought a kerosene bottle along with him to commit suicide.

When the police personnel did not allow him to go near the stage, he tried to commit suicide by opening the lid of the kerosene bottle. The police personnel there immediately nabbed Ramesh and his bag. He was taken out of the meeting venue without causing any disturbance there.

The police officials also grabbed the cell phones of those who tried to capture the incident.

It is learnt that Ramesh had brought his problems to the notice of the local public representatives in Huzurabad on a number of occasions, seeking help from them under CM relief fund, but there was no positive response from them.

...
Tags: peddapalli district, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, suicide attempt, unemployed youth suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


