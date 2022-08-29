  
Police to deploy 15,000 forces during Ganesh festivities in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Aug 29, 2022, 2:48 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2022, 6:49 am IST
Telangana police are likely to seek additional forces from neighbouring states during the Ganesh festivities (Representational photo)
 Telangana police are likely to seek additional forces from neighbouring states during the Ganesh festivities (Representational photo)

HYDERABAD: With intelligence inputs warning of possible disturbances during the ten-day long Ganesh festivities in the city and some sensitive areas in districts. For the first time after two years, the Telangana police are likely to seek additional forces from neighbouring states as a precautionary measure. Approximately 15,000 police forces would be on bandobast duty.

After the arrest of Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh, and some vested interests rousing religious issues, intelligence officials have reportedly prepared a report and submitted it to the government on possible disturbances that some anti-social elements could cause.

Unit officers, including SPs of all districts, have conducted review
meetings with inspectors, station house officers, deputy superintendents of police and additional SPs to identify sensitive places within their limits and take measures to prevent untoward incidents. Sources said that the Hyderabad police have identified at least 300 hyper-sensitive and 500 sensitive areas in Hyderabad city.

Apart from CCTV monitoring of Ganesh pandals, which would be geo-tagged, bomb disposal teams, sniffer dogs, and mobile patrolling staff would be on the job round-the-clock.

"Given the tense situation in the city, forces from districts will shift to
the city and other communally sensitive places like Bhainsa. Based on
requirements, we will consider bringing forces from neighbouring states," sources said.

Apart from strengthening human intelligence, police officials have formed a special team to keep track of posts on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and prevent abusive and hateful content.

Tags: ganesh charturthi, telangana police, hyderabad police, telangana news, bjp mla raja singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


