Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested again for remarks on Prophet Muhammad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested BJP MLA Raja Singh, hours after serving him notices under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for two pending cases.

The MLA was arrested under the provisions of the Preventive Detention Act. After a medical examination, he was produced before the Nampally court.

Raja Singh was arrested by the police on Tuesday, but he was set free by the Nampally court on a personal bail of Rs 20,000.

Later, Raja Singh’s lawyer K. Karuna Sagar said that the police did not follow due procedure in arresting Raja Singh and the police’ remand request was rejected by the court.

Tuesday’s arrest of Raja Singh and his subsequent release after high drama during the day, was preceded by his stiff opposition to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in the city on August 20.

This is not the first time that Raja Singh butted heads with the comedian. Late last year, Faruqui’s show was cancelled following threats of disruption from Raja Singh. This time, the show was held amidst tight security. Raja Singh had said that he would post a ‘comedy’ video in response, and it was this video that resulted in his arrest and suspension from the party.