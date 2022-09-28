  
Nation Other News 28 Sep 2022 Monsoon withdrawal b ...
Nation, In Other News

Monsoon withdrawal begins: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Sep 28, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The IMD said eight districts received large excess rainfall, 17 districts received excess rainfall and eight others, normal rainfall. No district experienced deficient rainfall. (DC Image)
 The IMD said eight districts received large excess rainfall, 17 districts received excess rainfall and eight others, normal rainfall. No district experienced deficient rainfall. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon had begun withdrawing after a bountiful season. In the state, it will begin on October 10 and the season will end on October 15.

The IMD said eight districts received large excess rainfall, 17 districts received excess rainfall and eight others, normal rainfall. No district experienced deficient rainfall.

Nizamabad and Jagtial were perhaps the wettest districts so far this year. The former received 1,576 mm rainfall against the normal 817.3 mm; the latter got 1545.3 mm against the norm of 802.2 mm.

In the category of districts with excess rainfall, Peddapalli had the highest deviation of rainfall of 58 per cent at 1,376.4 mm from normal 866.5 mm.

Data showed that Hyderabad, among the districts receiving normal rainfall, had 19 per cent more this season: 734.5 mm against the normal of 615.5 mm.

The bountiful rainfall has resulted in almost every tank and lake in the state overflowing. Even in the city, the gates of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar were opened multiple times in the season to allow excess water to flow down the Musi.

The Godavari also crossed the danger mark multiple times this year, something that had not happened for several decades. The heavy rain resulted losses to crops in thousands of acres.

In some cases, farmers suffered losses thrice — the first when the seeds did not germinate, the second time when the seedlings where swamped by rain and the third time recently when the harvest time was nearing.

Besides, paddy piled up at rice mills was also drenched by heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow warning for the state, stating that  there would be fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning.

For the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Yadadadri Bhuavangiri, and Nagarkurnool districts.

The sky over the city is expected to be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thunderstorms with lightning.

...
Tags: indian meteorological department (imd), hyderabad rains, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Hyderabad braces for more rains as IMD issues yellow alert
Rain pulls down boundary wall, kills auto driver
Heavy rains wreak havoc; traffic goes haywire in Hyderabad city

Latest From Nation

Vaddepalli Swapna, 31 a resident of Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, who was admitted on September 8 was found to have a trial septal defect (ASD). (File Image)

1st open heart surgery at MGM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy(C). (DC Image)

CM Jagan to replace poor performers with able candidates for next polls

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the top ranking that AP won in the Ease of Doing Business was due to the conducive atmosphere created by the YSRC government created in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan says state witnessing fast-paced Industrial growth

Dayakar Rao said Telangana was the only state that supplies clean drinking water to all houses, and that it had been recognised as free of fluoride-laced drinking water by the Centre. (DC file photo)

Telangana bags award for clean water supply



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana High Court to live-stream proceedings from October 10

Telangana High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad-based startup finally turns calculator "smart"

Four entrepreneurs who founded this startup designed the world's first smart calculator device Tohands Smart Calculator. (Photo BY Arrangement)

Telangana govt open to milling from other states

Representational PTI image.

Twitter says 50-60 % of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are "innocuous"

Twitter had challenged the orders on grounds of violation of freedom of speech and the authorities not issuing notice to the alleged violators before asking Twitter to take down content. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->