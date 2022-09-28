Monsoon withdrawal begins: IMD

The IMD said eight districts received large excess rainfall, 17 districts received excess rainfall and eight others, normal rainfall. No district experienced deficient rainfall. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon had begun withdrawing after a bountiful season. In the state, it will begin on October 10 and the season will end on October 15.

The IMD said eight districts received large excess rainfall, 17 districts received excess rainfall and eight others, normal rainfall. No district experienced deficient rainfall.

Nizamabad and Jagtial were perhaps the wettest districts so far this year. The former received 1,576 mm rainfall against the normal 817.3 mm; the latter got 1545.3 mm against the norm of 802.2 mm.

In the category of districts with excess rainfall, Peddapalli had the highest deviation of rainfall of 58 per cent at 1,376.4 mm from normal 866.5 mm.

Data showed that Hyderabad, among the districts receiving normal rainfall, had 19 per cent more this season: 734.5 mm against the normal of 615.5 mm.

The bountiful rainfall has resulted in almost every tank and lake in the state overflowing. Even in the city, the gates of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar were opened multiple times in the season to allow excess water to flow down the Musi.

The Godavari also crossed the danger mark multiple times this year, something that had not happened for several decades. The heavy rain resulted losses to crops in thousands of acres.

In some cases, farmers suffered losses thrice — the first when the seeds did not germinate, the second time when the seedlings where swamped by rain and the third time recently when the harvest time was nearing.

Besides, paddy piled up at rice mills was also drenched by heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow warning for the state, stating that there would be fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning.

For the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Yadadadri Bhuavangiri, and Nagarkurnool districts.

The sky over the city is expected to be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thunderstorms with lightning.