Hyderabad braces for more rains as IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday leaving parts of the city waterlogged. (DC Image/ P.Surendra)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the twin cities on Tuesday, flooding many and causing bumper-to-bumper traffic on arterial routes and flyovers.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city, including Rachakonda, Madhapur, Kondapur, the IT corridor, the Biodiversity Park area, Manikonda, Raidurgam, and Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Hasthinapuram, Saroornagar, Ramanthapur, and Uppal in the city's east.

Heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning were reported in Erram Manzil, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Nampally, Moazzam Jahi market, Troop Bazaar, Afzal Sagar, Aghapura, Saifabad, Abids, Chintal Basti, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Bazar Ghat, Vijaynagar Colony, Moghul Basti, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Langer Houz, Attapur, Amberpet, and Malakpet.

Water-logging hampered traffic movement on the road from Mehdipatnam to Lakdikapul, as well as in Khairatabad, Hitec City, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, the road from Begumpet to Secunderabad via Paradise Circle, and Nanalnagar. Many flyovers were also clogged, and an ambulance was reported to be stuck in traffic in Mehdipatnam.

The rain was caused by a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and would last until September 30. According to an IMD official, "the current cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to weaken over the next two days, which will reduce the rains experienced in the city."

According to the TS Development Planning Society, Asifnagar had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 101.3 mm, while Hayatnagar recorded 59.5 mm, L B Nagar recorded 54.0 mm, and Saroornagar had 46.3 mm in the GHMC limits. Ranga Reddy had the highest rainfall among the districts on Tuesday, with 68.6 mm, while Lokeswaram in Nirmal district had the most, with 121.2 mm.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for the next 24 hours for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, Gadwal districts apart from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Yadadri and Bhuvangiri.