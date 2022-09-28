  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2022 Hyderabad braces for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad braces for more rains as IMD issues yellow alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Sep 28, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday leaving parts of the city waterlogged. (DC Image/ P.Surendra)
 Heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday leaving parts of the city waterlogged. (DC Image/ P.Surendra)

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the twin cities on Tuesday, flooding many and causing bumper-to-bumper traffic on arterial routes and flyovers.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city, including Rachakonda, Madhapur, Kondapur, the IT corridor, the Biodiversity Park area, Manikonda, Raidurgam, and Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Hasthinapuram, Saroornagar, Ramanthapur, and Uppal in the city's east.

Heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning were reported in Erram Manzil, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Nampally, Moazzam Jahi market, Troop Bazaar, Afzal Sagar, Aghapura, Saifabad, Abids, Chintal Basti, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Bazar Ghat, Vijaynagar Colony, Moghul Basti, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Langer Houz, Attapur, Amberpet, and Malakpet.

Water-logging hampered traffic movement on the road from Mehdipatnam to Lakdikapul, as well as in Khairatabad, Hitec City, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, the road from Begumpet to Secunderabad via Paradise Circle, and Nanalnagar. Many flyovers were also clogged, and an ambulance was reported to be stuck in traffic in Mehdipatnam.

The rain was caused by a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and would last until September 30. According to an IMD official, "the current cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to weaken over the next two days, which will reduce the rains experienced in the city."

According to the TS Development Planning Society, Asifnagar had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 101.3 mm, while Hayatnagar recorded 59.5 mm, L B Nagar recorded 54.0 mm, and Saroornagar had 46.3 mm in the GHMC limits. Ranga Reddy had the highest rainfall among the districts on Tuesday, with 68.6 mm, while Lokeswaram in Nirmal district had the most, with 121.2 mm.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for the next 24 hours for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, Gadwal districts apart from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Yadadri and Bhuvangiri.

...
Tags: heavy rains, rachakonda, hyderabad rains, indian meteorological department (imd)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches GIS Web Portal for Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 campaign at his camp office on Tuesday, Department of Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Dr. Rajat Bhargava is also seen. — By Arrangement

‘Visit AP 2023’ campaign to attract tourists to state

Jagan formally handed silk vastrams over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)

Jagan offers silk vastrams at Tirumala

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offers Tulabharam at Srivari temple in Tirumala during his visit to the temple as the annual Brahmotsavams commence on Tuesday. — By Arrangement

TD leaders arrested for staging protests ahead of CM's visit to Tirupati

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

Centre's 'bifurcation talks' with TS, AP end inconclusive



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

Supreme Court (PTI)

Sweeping raids against Popular Front of India in six states

NIA raids at Assam's Nagarbera area. (ANI)

Centre blocks 45 YouTube videos from 10 channels

Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, the information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels. (Representational image: Youtube)

Daily Covid cases in India lowest in 118 days

The active cases declined to 42,358 while the death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala (PTI file photo)

Hate speeches on TV: SC wants to know if govt wants to bring law to curb them

Noting that the role of the anchor is important during TV debates, the court said it's the duty of the anchor to prevent hate speeches from happening. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->