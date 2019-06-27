Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 27 Jun 2019 Shah holds key meeti ...
Nation, In Other News

Shah holds key meetings in J&K; security, development, armed forces on agenda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
The meeting was attended by the state governor Satya Pal Malik, Home Secretary and other senior civil and military officials.
Shah also met the families of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were killed by the terrorists in the recent months. (Photo: AP)
 Shah also met the families of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were killed by the terrorists in the recent months. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, held a number of meetings with officials to assess the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, review preparations for Amarnath Yatra and provide good governance in the state. Shah was on his first visit to the state.

The meeting was attended by the state governor Satya Pal Malik, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Director of Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain, senior officials of Indian Army and other senior officials.

 

He also interacted with a representative group of Sarpanches (village heads) from the state to gain an insight into the current state of functioning of Panchayats in the state.

Read: Amit Shah visits family of J&K inspector killed in Anantnag terror attack

During the visit, the Shah also visited the home of the martyred Inspector of J&K Police, Late Arshad Khan and consoled his bereaved family. He handed over an appointment letter to his wife for a job in the State Government.

Shah praised work of Jammu and Kashmir Police in countering terrorism and militancy and directed that state governmentt should commemorate the martyrdom of its policemen in their hometowns/villages in an appropriate manner each year. Prominent public places should also be named after martyred policemen.

Shah also met the families of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were killed by the terrorists in the recent months.

