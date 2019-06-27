Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  India vs West Indies (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS WI LIVE; Match starts at 3 pm
 
Nation Politics 27 Jun 2019 Amit Shah visits fam ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah visits family of J&K inspector killed in Anantnag terror attack

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12. (Photo: File)
 Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12.

Amid tight security arrangements, Shah visited the family in Bal Garden area of the city. The area was cordoned off for the home minister's visit. Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment.

 

However, he succumbed to injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Khan is survived by wife and two sons, aged four and one.

Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force. Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist.

One ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum, officials had said. Even in that condition, the officer kept firing bullets at the terrorist before he collapsed, they had said.

...
Tags: amit shah, jammu and kashmir, arshad ahmed khan, police, terror attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Chattopadhyay, who was a TMC booth agent in the Lok Sabha election, was not staying at home in the town following demonstrations by people for around a week demanding return of cut money allegedly taken by him from them. (Photo: Representational I File)

TMC worker accused of Cut Money found hanging from tree in east Burdwan district

The employees raised slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme. (Photo: File)

'Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance,’ says BJP minister Pralhad Joshi

Speaking during the debate on the governor's address in the state assembly, she said the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands with the TMC to fight against it. (Photo: File)

Mamata urges Cong, left in WB to fight against BJP; Oppn deny

This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods. (Photo: AFP)

‘Not high, in line with WTO rule’: Govt sources rebut Trump’s tariff charge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Malaika Arora confirms dating Arjun Kapoor, shares romantic birthday post

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Prince William says it’s ‘absolutely fine’ if his kids are gay

Prince William said that the issue was something he had only started thinking about since becoming a parent. (Photo: Instagram @kensingtonroyal)
 

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', details inside

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.
 

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions. (Photo: ANI)
 

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Find alternative without delay: Ex Assam CM on Rahul’s decision to quit as Cong prez

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said if Rahul Gandhi does not want to continue as Congress president then an alternative should be found without delay. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

Lanka Dinakar also submitted his resignation to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Grama Vaastavya: K'taka CM stays at govt school in Karegudda

The Karnataka CM had earlier spent the night at Government Primary School in Chandraki village on June 21. (Photo: ANI)

‘HD Kumaraswamy continuing as CM not good for state’

BJP leader C.T. Ravi said that Kumaraswamy was behaving like a CM of the JD(S) and not of the state.

Telugu Desam spokesman Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

J.P. Nadda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham