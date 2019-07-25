News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Azam Khan embraces controversy: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and the member of parliament from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh Azam Khan's comment created a furor in Parliament on Thursday. Khan while addressing the Parliament, reportedly passed a remark at the BJP legislator Rama Devi who represents Sheohar constituency.

3 MLAs ousted: Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday disqualified Independent MLA R Shankar two days after the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy government in the state. Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli of the rebel Congress MLAs have also been disqualified under anti defection law of the 10th schedule.

Army chief's stern warning to Pakistan: Declaring another stern warning to our closest neighbours, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that if Pakistanis infiltrate, they will have to take back bodies.

Special courts for POCSO cases: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directions for setting up of a centrally-funded exclusive court in all districts where 100 or more cases have been set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Israeli men shot dead by Mexican woman: A woman wearing a blond wig disguise has killed two Israeli men at a restaurant in an upscale Mexico City shopping mall. Authorities say the woman and another man sat down at a table near the victims before she rose and shot the two Israelis at close range on Wednesday.

Didi writes to PM Modi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to call an all-party meeting to discuss public funding of Indian elections while pressing the need for electoral reforms.

Rahul is back: Rahul Gandhi, who was said to have been away abroad, returned home on Thursday morning. The much-awaited meeting of the Congress Working Committee may take place soon to choose a successor to him as Congress president.

Minority Affairs minister slams Opposition: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday attcked the opposition parties for opposing the Triple Talaq Bill stating that they are afraid of losing a certain set of votes despite

Nusrat Jahan hails the letter to PM: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan wrote an open letter hailing the 49 eminent personalities who wrote to PM Modi about alleged rise in hate crimes in the country over the past few years.

Cop suspended over misbehaviour: Uttar Pradesh Police, on Thursday, suspended the police personnel who misbehaved with a woman who had gone to Nazirabad police station to register an eve-teasing complaint. The video of the incident had gone viral.

BSF guarding Chenab: With the water level in Chenab river at its peak, the Water Wing of Border Security Force (BSF) is patrolling the river along International Border (IB) to prevent infiltration into the country. Patrolling parties of the BSF secure the border day and night to prevent infiltration as the water level in the river rises during rainfall, an official said.

