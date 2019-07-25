World America 25 Jul 2019 2 Israeli men shot d ...
2 Israeli men shot dead at Mexico shopping mall

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 9:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 9:09 pm IST
The suspect ditched the wig and other parts of her disguise outside the mall, but was caught by police.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Mexico City: A woman wearing a blond wig disguise has killed two Israeli men at a restaurant in an upscale Mexico City shopping mall.

Authorities say the woman and another man sat down at a table near the victims before she rose and shot the two Israelis at close range on Wednesday.

 

The suspect ditched the wig and other parts of her disguise outside the mall, but was caught by police.

At least two accomplices shot a police officer outside the mall and then fled in a car.

Mexico City's police chief says the woman told police "she had a sentimental relationship with one of the victims, who she met on social media, and that the attack was due to infidelity." Jesus Orta says authorities are investigating all aspects of the case.

...
Tags: murder, israel, mexico
Location: Mexico, México


Women are resorting to inserting ice candies into their vaginas to help with the heat. (Photo: Unsplash)

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement Thursday that he filed charges against the artist and two others. (Photo: AFP)

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault over a fight in Sweden

Senior Deputy Inspector General in charge of the of the police's Special Task Force (STF) MR Latheef said the bombings could have been averted had there been a better coordination among the security agencies. (Photo: File)

Easter Sunday attacks could have been averted: Investigator

Parliament's approval was met by loud applause as the tearful mother of three who was in the chamber covered her face with her hands before kissing the ground. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesian woman jailed for reporting harassment from boss, pardoned



