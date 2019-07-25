2 Israeli men shot dead at Mexico shopping mall

Mexico City: A woman wearing a blond wig disguise has killed two Israeli men at a restaurant in an upscale Mexico City shopping mall.

Authorities say the woman and another man sat down at a table near the victims before she rose and shot the two Israelis at close range on Wednesday.

The suspect ditched the wig and other parts of her disguise outside the mall, but was caught by police.

At least two accomplices shot a police officer outside the mall and then fled in a car.

Mexico City's police chief says the woman told police "she had a sentimental relationship with one of the victims, who she met on social media, and that the attack was due to infidelity." Jesus Orta says authorities are investigating all aspects of the case.