Leopard sighted near Srisailam toll gate

ANANTAPUR: A leopard got sighted in the residential area near Srisailam toll gate during the early hours of Tuesday. Security staff at the toll gate noticed the wild cat being chased in the residential area by stray dogs.

The leopard vanished into the nearby forest. Toll staff informed the forest department about the movement of the leopard. They also alerted authorities of Srisailam Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Temple. Forest authorities are on alert over the sighting of the wild cat.