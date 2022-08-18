  
Nation Other News 18 Aug 2022 Leopard scare at SV ...
Nation, In Other News

Leopard scare at SV Veterinary university campus in Tirupati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 1:13 am IST
The CCTV footage was noticed only on Wednesday. It showed the leopard strolling onto the varsity campus and chasing a pack of stray dogs. (DC File Photo)
 The CCTV footage was noticed only on Wednesday. It showed the leopard strolling onto the varsity campus and chasing a pack of stray dogs. (DC File Photo)

TIRUPATI: Students and staff of SV Veterinary University in Tirupati are living in fear of a leopard that showed up in the university premises’s CCTV camera Sunday night.

The CCTV footage was noticed only on Wednesday. It showed the leopard strolling onto the varsity campus and chasing a pack of stray dogs. The big cat was seen unsuccessfully trying to attack two dogs near the varsity’s administrative building.

While one of the two dogs managed to run away, the other was chased by the leopard for a distance. It too gave a slip to the big cat. The leopard was later seen charging at another canine and then exiting from the scene. The big cat remains at large now.

Reserve forest sub-division in-charge Srinivasa Rao told the media that special teams have been deployed to scare away the big cat. “Stray dogs used to move around the hostel premises for leftovers. As the area is close to the forest, it is natural for leopards to go after their favourite prey, the dogs,” he reasoned.

Rao maintained that leopards usually do not attack humans. “We will initiate steps to capture the animal with trap cages if it is judged to be a man-eater or has a history of attacking humans. Forest officials will be patrolling the campus for the next few days.”

The forest department advised the university students and staff to stop dumping of food-waste on the campus as this would lure dogs and leopards would follow. It would be advisable for the university students and staff to stay indoors from 7pm to 7am, the forest department said.

...
Tags: sv veterinary university, leopard, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

BJP activists celebrated the completion of 1,000 kilometres of Sanjay’s padayatra at Appireddypally crossroad and set up a pylon to mark the spot. (DC Image)

In between flexi war, BJP celebrated 1000 kms completion of Padayatra

There is unrest within local body representatives like sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs who have got elected on the ticket of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Many TRS local body members under pressure to resign

During the investigation, the police could not prove the charges against the accused. (Representional Image)

Two acquitted in bid to kidnap ‘non-existent’ doc case

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Be vigilant of divisive forces: KCR tells people



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Prima facie Talaq-E-Hasan not so improper, women too have option of “Khula”: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->