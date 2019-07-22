Nation Other News 22 Jul 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jul 22, 2019, 9:48 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Pragya gets a scolding: BJP working president J P Nadda Monday “pulled up” Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her remarks that she was not elected to the Lok Sabha for cleaning up toilets, comments that were seen to be mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.

 

Read: Pragya Thakur gets a rap from BJP for her toilet remarks

BJP's Murlidhar Rao hits out at the Speaker: Criticising Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, BJP General Secretary Murlidhar Rao on Monday accused him of violating the constitution by not concluding the business of trust vote in time.

Read: ‘Karnataka speaker violating constitution,’ says BJP’s Murlidhar Rao

Another fire in Mumbai: A major fire has been reported at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam LTD (MTNL) building in Mumbai’s Bandra West at 3:10 pm on Monday. While no injuries have been reported yet, almost a hundred people are estimated to be trapped on upper floors of the ten-storey building. Almost 60 people have been rescued from the building by Mumbai Fire Brigade, reported by ANI.

Read: Mumbai fire: Blaze at MTNL building in Bandra, 60 rescued

Imran receives no welcome delegation: With his country in financial disarray, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made it a point to travel by a commercial flight, Qatar Airways instead of a private jet, to cut down on expenses.

Read: Khan receives no US welcome at airport, takes metro to Pakistan envoy’s house

Shiv sena on Karnataka crisis: Ahead of the scheduled trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, BJP ally Shiv Sena on Monday said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy should have resigned as he has lost majority and asked the Centre to either dismiss the Congress-JD (S) government or impose President's law in the state.

Read: Impose President's rule or dismiss Karnataka govt: Shiv Sena to Centre

Scientists congratulate ISRO: Eminent scientists across the country gave a big thumbs up to the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Read: Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

SC to hear case on Bombay HC: The Supreme Court, on Monday, posted for August 2, the hearing in a plea seeking direction to the Central government to implement the SC Collegium's recommendation to appoint Bombay High Court's Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Read: Apex Court to hear plea on Bombay HC Justice Akil Kureshi elevation on August 2

Be present to listen to your query, says Speaker: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked Union Minister Jitendra Singh not to respond to concerns of members on RTI amendment bill if they have left the House after delivering their speech.

Read: Do not answer concerns of members who speak and leave: Speaker tells minister

