Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2019 Mumbai fire: Blaze a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai fire: Blaze at MTNL building in Bandra, many feared trapped

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 22, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 5:12 pm IST
Fire fighting is underway and 14 fire engines from Mumbai Fire Brigade, 1 quick response vehicle, 1 ambulance, 6 water tankers are on scene.
Almost a 100 people are estimated to be trapped in the building. (Photo: ANI)
 Almost a 100 people are estimated to be trapped in the building. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire has been reported at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam LTD (MTNL) building in Mumbai’s Bandra West at 3:10 pm on Monday. While no injuries have been reported yet, almost a hundred people are estimated to be trapped on upper floors of the ten-storey building.

The fire occurred at the third and fourth floor of the building.

 

 

 

Fire fighting is underway and 14 fire engines from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, one quick response vehicle, an ambulance and six water tankers are on the scene.

 

 

The fire brigade arrived at the spot at 3:15 pm and upped the intensity of the fire call to Level two. At 3:45 pm the fire call was upped to level 3 (major) and further to level 4 by 4:05 pm.

“The entire building is smoke logged, and few people are reportedly trapped on upper floors. Rescue and fire fighting operations are going on,” said Chief Fire officer P Rahangdale, reported by Hindustan Times.

Officials are trying to rescue trapped people in batches of six-to-seven people via cranes.Visuals show trapped people screaming for help as smoke spreads in the building.

...
Tags: mumbai fire, mtnl, bandra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

Call on confidence motion will be taken by Speaker: Siddaramaiah

The bill provides for the setting up of a medical commission in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (Photo: File)

Bill to provide National Exit Test for medical PG courses introduced in LS

The court asked NIA advocate Sandesh Patil to inform within two weeks till what time the trial is expected to go on and give a schedule, stating by when it will be completed. (Photo: File)

Malegaon blast: Bombay HC asks NIA to inform trial completion time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to visit Bhutan in August



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan chills with family on yacht in Maldives; watch

Shah Rukh Khan chills with family on yacht in Maldives. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from line

The video was posted on Twitter by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organisation that works on great white shark research and conservation. (Photo: Twitter @A_WhiteShark | video screengrab)
 

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra gets 6 months jail in cheque bouncing case

Koena Mitra.
 

Watch: Nigerian man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff

The video of the man has collected a ton of reactions on social media. (Instagram/otto_orondaam)
 

20-yr-old ‘wizard’ hacked data of almost entire Bulgaria’s population

Police raided his home and seized computers and mobile devices with encrypted information. (Photo: LinkedIn)
 

Uttarakhand: No girl born in 132 villages in last 3 months

At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Malegaon blast: Bombay HC asks NIA to inform trial completion time

The court asked NIA advocate Sandesh Patil to inform within two weeks till what time the trial is expected to go on and give a schedule, stating by when it will be completed. (Photo: File)

'Bounced back with flying colours,' says ISRO chief on successful launch

ISRO chairman K Sivan spoke right after the successful injection of the Chandrayaan-2 into Earth orbit. (Photo: ANI)

BJP president JP Nadda pulls up Pragya Singh Thakur for her toilet remarks

Thakur was summoned to the BJP headquarters, where Nadda conveyed to her the party leadership's displeasure with her comments made at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

22-year-old woman shot dead by hotel owner in Varanasi

The victim was identified as Luvleen Singh, aka Shweta. She was a student of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth University. (Photo: File I Representational)

Rohit Tiwari murder case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet

Rohit, son of late Congress leader N D Tiwari, had gone to sleep on the night of April 15 and was found dead under mysterious circumstances at 4 pm the next day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham