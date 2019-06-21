Rajnath Singh pays homage to 13 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to the 13 IAF personnel who were killed in AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to the 13 IAF personnel who were killed in AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

The remains of 13 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were retrieved on Thursday from Arunachal Pradesh where the plane crashed earlier this month and sent to Jorhat IAF station.

The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1 pm.

After a massive search and rescue operation for eight days, during which assets from several agencies were deployed, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a Mi-17 chopper.

The wreckage was located 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh at an elevation of 12,000 feet.