NIA amendment bill gets passed in Lok Sabha after division

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, on Monday, passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 after a division as Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation.

Speaker Om Birla said the bill had been passed with 278 members voting in its favour and six against it.

Shah said there should be a division so that the people know the stance of all parties.

He had earlier urged the members to pass the bill unanimously to send a strong message against terrorism.