KT Rama Rao cracks the whip on Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 13, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Mayor cancels land development deal, claiming to have been unaware of the litigation
Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan
 Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Hyderabad: Telangana's minister for municipal administration K T Rama Rao on Friday is said to have ordered a thorough probe into a land dispute involving proxies of Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

The proxies of the mayor are alleged to have grabbed two acres of prime land worth at least Rs 100 crore near Narsingi on the outskirts of Hyderabad, by forcibly evicting the owners.

 

Reacting to a news report published in the Deccan Chronicle, minister Rama Rao is said to have directed Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar and Ranga Reddy collector Amoy Kumar to thoroughly inquire into the incident and submit a report.

Special Branch personnel of the Cyberabad police and state intelligence officials visited the disputed land in Narsingi and interacted with the plot owners. The Ranga Reddy district administration also reviewed the proceedings issued by the officials concerned in various stages of the deal.

Rama Rao is said to have taken a tough stand against the encroachment, and directed Rammohan to keep away from the controversy. Accordingly, Rammohan in a statement announced that his family would cancel the development agreement and memorandum of understanding with the present title holders.

"We don’t know about the illegal transactions that took place prior to our agreements. Due to involvement of sale transactions between innocent plot purchasers and Radha Realty, we are going to cancel our development agreement and MoU,” he added.

Sources close to Rama Rao said he made it clear that any attempt that would bring disrepute to the government’s image and Brand Hyderabad would not be tolerated.

...
