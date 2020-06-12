Hyderabad mayor’s proxies grab city land worth Rs 100 crore

Hyderabad: Defying the Telangana High Court, proxies of Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan have grabbed two acres of prime land worth at least Rs 100 crore near Narsingi, by forcibly evicting the owners.

A first information report (FIR) at the Narsingi police station (457/2020) on June 9 by the plot owners of Westend Meadows layout in Narsingi said four people and their henchmen encroached their plots, erected a container, damaged the CCTVs and threatened the guards, besides snatching their mobiles. They then put up boards claiming ownership of the land.

Inquiries by Deccan Chronicle revealed that the accused entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), (document no. 12383 of 2019 registered in sub-registrar office, Golconda,) with B. Sridevi, wife of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, to “clear litigation” over the land besides “liaison and invest for development of the project”.

The henchmen took the land just four days after High Court Justice A. Abhishek Reddy stayed the proceedings of K. Chandrakala, revenue divisional officer, Rajendranagar, restoring ownership to “Bellam@Begari”, family members with whom Sridevi entered into a “sale cum general power of attorney (GPA), with possession”.

This modus operandi of creating disputes over NRI-owned or senior citizens' plots and forcibly taking unlawful possession was a common feature of Hyderabad and outskirts till two decades ago.

The complainants appealed to K.T. Rama Rao, IT and municipal admin minister, to help regain their plots in the interest of protecting Hyderabad’s image as a realty and software investments destination.

“Since 2014 KTR has made efforts to build Brand Hyderabad,” said a septuagenarian, whose plot was snatched. “We are pinning our hopes on him.”

The mafia's well-executed plan began on June 22, 2018, with Dr S. Harish, joint collector, Ranga Reddy district, reopening a dispute over ownership of land in survey number 106 and 109 of Narsingi village, that was previously settled through orders passed by the-then RDO, Chevella, in file no G/622/2002 on May 6, 2002. In an ex-parte order, the joint collector had restored the ownership rights to “Bellam@Begari” family.

Sridevi entered into “sale cum general power of attorney with possession” agreement through document no 12357 dated October 24, 2019, registered with the Gandipet sub-registrar office.

The Rajendranagar RDO restored entries of “Bellam@Begari” family in the land records on July 18, 2019. Subsequently, the family and Sridevi entered into a tripartite agreement with some of the accused in the FIR.

Several owners who regularised their plots under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), filed a Writ Petition 7696 of 2020 in the High Court challenging the RDO's 2019 orders.

“The HMDA regularised our plots under LRS, after satisfying itself about our ownership,” another owner lamented. “The High Court stayed the RDO proceedings. Yet the accused occupied our plots based on the RDO proceedings.”

“When a powerful politician indulges in land grabbing, it creates a fear psychosis in the minds of the software industry, both in India and the US, about the safety of their real estate,” said a California-based NRI plot owner.

When contacted, mayor Rammohan said one Ravindranath Reddy of Radha Realty developed an unauthorised layout in Narsingi some time ago. “He bought land from pattedars when ownership is with the protected tenants under the 38E certificate. He got their ownership scrapped illegally by then RDO and when the aggrieved parties approached the Ranga Reddy joint collector he restored their ownership after thorough enquiry,” Rammohan said.

Asked about his wife entering into agreements with the Bellam@Begari family and the tripartite agreement with the accused in the FIR, the Mayor said “it is a minor issue.” He alleged that Ravindranath Reddy was trying to “expose” people who are coming in his way.

When it was pointed out that Sridevi personally executed the tripartite agreement in the Golconda sub-registrar office, he did not deny it.

With regard to not honouring the High Court interim stay, the Mayor said, “there is no one in possession right now because of the stay order. Let the court decide who is the owner, Till then neither the earlier plot owners nor the 38E certificate holders (with whom his wife entered into GPA) will be in possession.”