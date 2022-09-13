  
Nation Other News 12 Sep 2022 Farmers start Maha P ...
Nation, In Other News

Farmers start Maha Padayatra at Venkatapalem to press for Amaravati as AP capital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 1:07 am IST
The AP high court has directed the state DGP to allow the Maha Padayatra with certain conditions. (DC Image)
 The AP high court has directed the state DGP to allow the Maha Padayatra with certain conditions. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers have started the ‘Maha Padayatra - 2.0’ after offering special prayers at a temple in Venkatapalem in Guntur district on Monday. They would cover nearly 900 km in 60 days and end the journey in Arasavilli in Srikakulam district. Their main aim is to press for developing Amaravati as AP’s capital city.

The AP high court has directed the state DGP to allow the Maha Padayatra with certain conditions. This, after the police refused to give permission, citing law and order problems.

The farmers started the padayatra by keeping a chariot of Lord Venkateswara in the front. This has become a centre of attraction as the padayatra passed through Venkatapalem, Krishnayapalem, Yerrabalem, and reached Mangalagiri.

...
Tags: maha padayatra, amaravati capital, farmers march, ap high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

BJP to support Amaravati Maha Padayatra 2.0
Police permit Maha Padayatra against three capitals

Latest From Nation

The first batch of electric buses will soon roll down the Twin Ghat roads of Tirumala hill town. (By Arrangement)

AP's first electric bus likely to be rolled out during Tirumala annual Brahmotsavams

A bill was moved to take back the lands allotted in Azamabad Industrial Area in the heart of Hyderabad city as many of the old units have stopped functioning while new units have diversified to service business and other activities. (Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

TS introduces 7 bills

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy told CM K. Chandrasekar Rao to parade Kalvakuntla model of governance for looting public money (DC File Image)

KCR daydreaming about ousting Modi: Kishan

Before the introduction of the Dharani portal, the farmers in these areas used to get loans by mortgaging their lands. (Photo: Dharani portal)

New module in Dharani portal no solace to farmers in agency areas



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC to hear on Oct 31 pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat noted the matter will be referred to a three-judge bench. (Photo: ANI)

Godavari in spate again

As Godavari river witnesses floods, huge quantum of water gets discharged from Polavaram project's spillway downstream into the river on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan’s call for monthly audit on schools revamped under Nadu-Nedu

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks during a high-level review meeting on schools with education minister Botsa Satyarnayana and top officials. (Photo: PTI)

Centre, states trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->