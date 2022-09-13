Farmers start Maha Padayatra at Venkatapalem to press for Amaravati as AP capital

The AP high court has directed the state DGP to allow the Maha Padayatra with certain conditions. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers have started the ‘Maha Padayatra - 2.0’ after offering special prayers at a temple in Venkatapalem in Guntur district on Monday. They would cover nearly 900 km in 60 days and end the journey in Arasavilli in Srikakulam district. Their main aim is to press for developing Amaravati as AP’s capital city.

The AP high court has directed the state DGP to allow the Maha Padayatra with certain conditions. This, after the police refused to give permission, citing law and order problems.

The farmers started the padayatra by keeping a chariot of Lord Venkateswara in the front. This has become a centre of attraction as the padayatra passed through Venkatapalem, Krishnayapalem, Yerrabalem, and reached Mangalagiri.