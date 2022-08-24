  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2022 Amaravati cases hear ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amaravati cases hearing adjourned to Oct. 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)

VIJAYAWADA: The division bench of the AP High Court took up the Capital Amaravati cases for hearing on Tuesday. The state government has filed a status report on capital construction works.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Prashant Mishra, Justice DVSS Somayajulu and Justice Manavendra Roy. It asked the lawyers representing Amaravati farmers to file a counter on the status report submitted by the government, and adjourned the case to October 17.

The bench asked whether either of the parties had filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict. Advocate general Sriram replied that the SLP was filed by counsel for the farmers of Amaravati.

Council for the farmers Muralidhar admitted that the SLP was filed and that the farmers were happy with the HC verdict on capital Amaravati.

AG Sriram explained that the government is in the process of filing a review petition on the high court's verdict in the capital cases.

The bench expressed doubt whether the high court can take up the case when an inquiry was pending in the apex court.

Advocate Muralidhar said farmers have gone to the Supreme Court only in the matter of compensation to them.

Tags: amaravati farmers, andhra pradesh news, ap high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


