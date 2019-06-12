Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 12 Jun 2019 BJP sets up executiv ...
Nation, In Other News

BJP sets up executive committee; Amit Shah continues as president

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the party’s deputy leader in LS, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be deputy leader in RS..
Prahlad Joshi, will be the chief whip of the government while MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal gets the deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha and MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be deputy chief whip in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
 Prahlad Joshi, will be the chief whip of the government while MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal gets the deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha and MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be deputy chief whip in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday, constituted its executive committee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the party.

The communication reads that Home Minister Amit Shah will continue to hold the post of party’s National President.

 

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the party’s deputy leader in the lower house, Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will be Singh’s counterpart in Rajya Sabha.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and party’s Dalit face Thawar Chand Gehlot will lead the party in Rajya Sabha. His appointment is significant as the BJP has signalled that it is placing Dalit leaders at key positions. Earlier BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley held this position.

Prahlad Joshi will be the chief whip of the government while MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal gets the deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha and MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be deputy chief whip in Rajya Sabha.

The post of Treasurer is given to party MP from North Mumbai Gopal Shetty.

The party has also named some special invitees in both the houses of the parliament. While Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arjun Munda, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jual Oram are special invitees in Lok Sabha, J P Nadda, O P Mathur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar will be special invitees in the upper house.

...
Tags: executive committee, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'We have decided to stage round-the-clock sit-in demonstration for two days against the failure of the government. Earlier we had decided to stage three-day demonstration but we will hold the protest on June 14 and 15 because all the MPs are going to Delhi on June 16,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

BJP to stage two-day sit-in from June 14 against JSW land sale: Yeddyurappa

The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit but Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand. (Photo: ANI)

Post Congress leaders’ informal meeting, Surjewala reaffirms Gandhi’s leadership

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The incident took place a day after another BJP worker was killed by unknown assailants in Malda on Sunday night. (Photo: ANI)

Mutilated body of BJP worker Anil Singh found in Malda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai to be part of the show?

Renu Desai.
 

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

In every relationship, people learn strategies for working with their partner's personality. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Nipah Virus: Here is what you need to know about this deadly disease

Consultant for infectious diseases and infection control at the Kochi-based Aster Medcity hospital, Dr Anup Warrier. (Photo: File)
 

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

@omegear has added a glowing Google logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Thawar Chand Gehlot is new leader of Rajya Sabha

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Maoist leaders Narmada, her husband arrested in Gadchiroli

Naramada was wanted in 65 offences in Gadchiroli including murders, arson and encounters. (Photo: File)

Importing talent, fuelling change: Centre for lateral hiring in babu cadre

This indicates that more than 60 per cent of 650 posts meant for civil servants from the all-india services and 37 participating services would be taken over by people from outside the system. (Photo: File)

Congress gears up for Delhi assembly elections, women representation compulsory

Congress failed to win any seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: AP)

Cyclone Vayu: Heavy rainfall expected in Guajarat, state on high alert

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region. (Photo: Representational images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham